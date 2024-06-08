June 7(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the expanded use of GSK's respiratory syncytial virus vaccine on Friday in adults aged between 50 and 59, making it the first shot endorsed for that age group.

The shot, branded Arexvy, is already approved for people aged 60 and older. Rivals Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines are also approved for adults aged 60 or older.