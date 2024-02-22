By Denny Jacob

Vir Biotechnology and GSK terminated their collaboration regarding the flu.

The clinical-stage immunology company and GSK collaborated to research, develop and commercialize Vir's monoclonal antibodies for the prevention, treatment or prophylaxis of the influenza virus under an agreement established in May 2021.

Vir said the change reflects that it retains sole rights to continue advancing its investigational therapies for influenza independently or with other partners. The company added that it's actively pursuing external partnership opportunities for its next-generation influenza A and B antibodies and antibody drug conjugates.

