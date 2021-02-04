Log in
GSRX INDUSTRIES INC.

(GSRX)
GSRX Industries Inc. Announces the Launch of Wrap Hack Cafe, a Virtual Delivery Only Restaurant

02/04/2021 | 06:05am EST
Lamar, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2021) - GSRX Industries Inc. (OTC Pink: GSRX) ("GSRX" or, the "Company"), is proud to announce it will be launching Wrap Hack Café, its first Virtual Delivery Only Restaurant (VDOR) in March 2021.

The first Wrap Hack Café will open with a focus on the State College, Pennsylvania market, utilizing the GrubHub network to deliver all orders. State College is home to Penn State University, with annual enrollment of more than 45,000 graduate and undergraduate students, making it one of the largest universities in the United States.

"Food delivery apps have been reshaping the restaurant industry and with the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, how and where people eat has dramatically changed. We will continue to build out more VDORs, with leaner operational and start-up costs, that can quickly adapt to emerging food trends," said Troy Nihart, Interim CEO of GSRX Industries, Inc. "VDORs will be a permanent fixture of business operations in the foodservice industry," continued Nihart.

About GSRX Industries Inc.

GSRX Industries Inc. (OTC Pink: GSRX), is focused on creating and acquiring authoritative brands in the nutritional supplement and restaurant industry. We deploy cutting edge marketing strategies to drive revenue growth through exceptional customer experiences.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements include statements regarding our expectations, hopes, beliefs or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to statements regarding our market, strategy, competition, development plans (including acquisitions and expansion), financing, anticipated revenues, operations, and compliance with applicable laws. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include the risks described in greater detail in the following paragraphs. All forward-looking statements in this document are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except where applicable law requires us to update these statements. Market data used throughout this prospectus is based on published third party reports or the good faith estimates of management, which estimates are based upon their review of internal surveys, independent industry publications and other publicly available information.

Contact:
ir@gsrxindustries.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73621


© Newsfilecorp 2021
