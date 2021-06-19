DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN INTEREST OF DIRECTOR/ CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER:NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR'S INTEREST IN SHARES

Notification of Director's interest in shares

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, Stamford Corporate Service Pte. Ltd. (the 'Sponsor'). It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the 'SGX-ST') and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr. Bernard Lui

Telephone: (65) 6389 3000

Email: Bernard.lui@morganlewis.com