    41F   SG1AG6000007

GSS ENERGY LIMITED

(41F)
DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN INTEREST OF DIRECTOR/ CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER:NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR'S INTEREST IN SHARES

06/19/2021 | 03:45am EDT
Notification of Director's interest in shares

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, Stamford Corporate Service Pte. Ltd. (the 'Sponsor'). It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the 'SGX-ST') and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr. Bernard Lui
Telephone: (65) 6389 3000
Email: Bernard.lui@morganlewis.com

Disclaimer

GSS Energy Ltd. published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 106 M 79,0 M 79,0 M
Net income 2020 5,59 M 4,15 M 4,15 M
Net Debt 2020 7,00 M 5,20 M 5,20 M
P/E ratio 2020 4,44x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 36,3 M 27,0 M 26,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,49x
EV / Sales 2020 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 2 049
Free-Float 60,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kin Bond Yeung Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Say Tiong Ng Group CFO, Co-Secretary & Executive Director
Eng Chye Kuek Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Kau Lee Fung Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Kok Beng Lee Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GSS ENERGY LIMITED46.00%27
ATLAS COPCO AB23.63%69 900
FANUC CORPORATION8.06%47 676
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION3.15%36 263
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED25.32%32 733
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.9.16%31 479