    41F   SG1AG6000007

GSS ENERGY LIMITED

(41F)
GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT:GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT

11/21/2021 | 09:24am EST
We refer to the announcement in relation to the Request for Lifting of Trading Halt released by the Company on 19 November 2021 (Announcement Reference No. SG211119OTHR4012).

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, Stamford Corporate Services Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"). It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr Bernard Lui;
Telephone no.: 6389 3000;
Email address: bernard.lui@morganlewis.com

GSS Energy Ltd. published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2021 14:23:03 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2020 106 M 78,1 M 78,1 M
Net income 2020 5,59 M 4,11 M 4,11 M
Net Debt 2020 7,00 M 5,14 M 5,14 M
P/E ratio 2020 4,44x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 44,7 M 32,9 M 32,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,49x
EV / Sales 2020 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 2 049
Free-Float 61,4%
Technical analysis trends GSS ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kin Bond Yeung Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Say Tiong Ng Group CFO, Co-Secretary & Executive Director
Eng Chye Kuek Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Quee Quee Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Kau Lee Fung Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GSS ENERGY LIMITED54.00%33
ATLAS COPCO AB37.35%75 428
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION21.05%42 571
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED54.07%40 121
FANUC CORPORATION-7.91%39 364
SANDVIK AB15.45%32 704