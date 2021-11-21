GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT:GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT

We refer to the announcement in relation to the Request for Lifting of Trading Halt released by the Company on 19 November 2021 (Announcement Reference No. SG211119OTHR4012).

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, Stamford Corporate Services Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"). It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr Bernard Lui;

Telephone no.: 6389 3000;

Email address: bernard.lui@morganlewis.com

