  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GSTechnologies Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GSR   VGG4164C1005

GSTECHNOLOGIES LTD.

(GSR)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:27 2022-12-20 am EST
0.5850 GBX   +14.71%
09:59aSterling Likely to Fall as BOE Faces Stagflationary Conundrum, JPMorgan Says
DJ
09:30aEARNINGS SUMMARY: Goodwin achieves rise in interim profit and revenue
AN
08:46aUK 10Y Gilt Yields Likely to End 2023 at 3.3%, Pictet Wealth Management Says
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EARNINGS SUMMARY: Goodwin achieves rise in interim profit and revenue

12/20/2022 | 09:30am EST
(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

---------

Goodwin PLC - engineer based in Stoke-on-Trent - For the six months ended on October 31, revenue rises 30% to GBP89.3 million from GBP89.3 million from GBP68.9 million the year before. Pretax profit increases by 58% to GBP12.2 million from GBP7.7 million. Workload increases to GBP242 million compared to GBP157 million a year ago. "This increase relates to the materialisation of some of the major projects that the Mechanical Engineering division has been pursuing within the military and nuclear waste re-processing markets", the company notes. Looking ahead, says profitability levels are expected to increase over the next twelve months as a result of increased work load.

---------

Redx Pharma PLC - Macclesfield, England-based clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment of cancer and fibrotic disease - For the year ended on September 30, reports revenue of GBP18.8 million, up from GBP10.0 million the year ago. Pretax loss narrows to GBP17.8 million from GBP21.4 million. Books an exchange gains on translation of GBP2.3 million from just GBP37,000 the year before. Looking ahead, says excited by its pipeline and prospects, believing in its strategy, team, asset portfolio to secure future funding.

---------

GSTechnologies Ltd - Milton Keynes, England-based fintech and information technology company - Posts a widened loss for the six months ended September 30 to USD1.7 million from a USD1.2 million the year before, as operating loss increases slightly to USD1.2 million from USD1.1 million. Sales for the period drops to USD1.8 million from USD2.3 million a year earlier.

---------

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOODWIN PLC -0.47% 3180 Delayed Quote.-1.08%
GSTECHNOLOGIES LTD. 14.71% 0.585 Delayed Quote.-77.73%
REDX PHARMA PLC -0.17% 59.9 Delayed Quote.-30.23%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4,47 M - -
Net income 2022 -1,43 M - -
Net cash 2022 3,80 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -14,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9,61 M 9,61 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,90x
EV / Sales 2022 5,98x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 47,1%
Managers and Directors
GuoJin Bai Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kay Kim Goh Executive Chairman
Guan Han Tan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Maurice James Malcolm Groat Independent Non-Executive Director
Chiah Chiu Teo Executive Director
