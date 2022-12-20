EARNINGS SUMMARY: Goodwin achieves rise in interim profit and revenue

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

Goodwin PLC - engineer based in Stoke-on-Trent - For the six months ended on October 31, revenue rises 30% to GBP89.3 million from GBP89.3 million from GBP68.9 million the year before. Pretax profit increases by 58% to GBP12.2 million from GBP7.7 million. Workload increases to GBP242 million compared to GBP157 million a year ago. "This increase relates to the materialisation of some of the major projects that the Mechanical Engineering division has been pursuing within the military and nuclear waste re-processing markets", the company notes. Looking ahead, says profitability levels are expected to increase over the next twelve months as a result of increased work load.

Redx Pharma PLC - Macclesfield, England-based clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment of cancer and fibrotic disease - For the year ended on September 30, reports revenue of GBP18.8 million, up from GBP10.0 million the year ago. Pretax loss narrows to GBP17.8 million from GBP21.4 million. Books an exchange gains on translation of GBP2.3 million from just GBP37,000 the year before. Looking ahead, says excited by its pipeline and prospects, believing in its strategy, team, asset portfolio to secure future funding.

GSTechnologies Ltd - Milton Keynes, England-based fintech and information technology company - Posts a widened loss for the six months ended September 30 to USD1.7 million from a USD1.2 million the year before, as operating loss increases slightly to USD1.2 million from USD1.1 million. Sales for the period drops to USD1.8 million from USD2.3 million a year earlier.

