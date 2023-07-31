GSTECHNOLOGIES LTD.

DIRECTORS' STATEMENT

For the financial year ended 31 March 2023

Board of Directors

Tone Goh, Executive Chairman, holds a Bachelor of Science degree and an MBA in International Business from the University of San Francisco. He has more than 25 years' experience in corporate real estate advisory, asset management, finance and development and has held executive positions on the boards of a number of international companies specialising in mergers and acquisitions and the private equity industry.

Jack Bai, Executive Director, has over 30 years' experience in software development for the financial and telecommunication industries. He is a successful technology entrepreneur, who has successfully built and exited multiple companies, including in fintech and payment solutions. He is a co- founder of, and leads the development of, the Coalculus blockchain technology, which enables enterprise-readyblockchain-as-a-service to financial institutions and enterprises. He until recently held the role of Non-executive Director at iSentric Ltd (now IOUpay), an ASX-listed company.

Shayne Tan, Executive Director, holds a Bachelor of Business Management Degree from Singapore Management University and has more than five years of sales, operations and management experience, primarily involving distributed ledger technology in growth stage companies. He is Chief Marketing Officer for, and a co-founder of, the Coalculus blockchain platform.

Galvin Bai, Executive Director. Galvin has deep knowledge and vast experience of the workflow and processes of the payment and remittance business in Singapore and beyond. Some of Galvin's valuable work experiences were gained as Director of Business Development at Caliber Technology Private Limited. His thorough and exhaustive proficiency in Southeast Asia's remittance protocols and methodologies, as well as work-related contacts, will promote and facilitate coordination of plans to expand into Southeast Asia and beyond.

Malcolm Groat, Non-executive Director, is a Chartered Accountant and has a wide range of experience in corporate life, with roles as Chairman, Non- Executive Director, Chair of Audit, CEO, COO and CFO for several companies. He is an adviser on compliance and governance, strategy, and operational improvement, and managing the risks of rapid change.

