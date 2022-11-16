Advanced search
    GSR   VGG4164C1005

GSTECHNOLOGIES LTD.

(GSR)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:31 2022-11-16 am EST
0.9769 GBX   +0.19%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GSTechnologies Pre-Launches Its GS20 Cryptoasset Exchange

11/16/2022 | 03:35am EST
By Anthony O. Goriainoff


GSTechnologies Ltd. said Wednesday that it was executing a soft launch of its GS20 cryptoasset exchange after receiving approval from the Lithuanian Financial Crime Investigation Service for the acquisition of UAB Glindala.

The London-listed fintech and IT-solutions company said the Lithuania-based GS20 cryptoasset exchange will focus on offering spot trading and over-the-counter trading desk services for popular cryptoassets to a controlled group of retail-account holders, as well as a select number of institutional participants which include existing customers of its Angra subsidiary. Cryptoassets include Bitcoin, Ethereum and USDT as well as other regulated stablecoins, the company said.

In January the company announced it was buying UAB Glindala, a holder of a crypto currency-exchange license registered in Lithuania.

GSTechnologies said that as part of the soft launch--a marketing strategy whereby a product is released ahead of its scheduled launch with little or no marketing--participants will be required to give feedback on their experience using the exchange, which the company will then use to further develop it.

"We look forward to welcoming additional participants to the GS20 Exchange which will drive ongoing trading in this important asset class and provide our partners greater liquidity in their cross-border payment operations," the company said.

Shares at 0807 GMT were up 0.03 pence, or 2.6%, at 1 pence.


Write to Anthony O. Goriainoff at anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-16-22 0335ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 1.33% 16300 End-of-day quote.-61.22%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 1.73% 16879.1 End-of-day quote.-64.64%
ETHEREUM (ETH/BTC) -0.82% 0.07417 End-of-day quote.-5.99%
ETHEREUM (ETH/EUR) 0.52% 1208.97 End-of-day quote.-63.55%
ETHEREUM (ETH/USD) 0.85% 1252 End-of-day quote.-66.76%
GSTECHNOLOGIES LTD. 0.19% 0.9769 Delayed Quote.-57.42%
TETHER (USDT/USD) 0.04% 0.9988 End-of-day quote.-0.12%
All news about GSTECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4,47 M - -
Net income 2022 -1,43 M - -
Net cash 2022 3,80 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -14,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 17,9 M 17,9 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,90x
EV / Sales 2022 5,98x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 47,1%
Chart GSTECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
GSTechnologies Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GSTECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
GuoJin Bai Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kay Kim Goh Executive Chairman
Guan Han Tan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Maurice James Malcolm Groat Independent Non-Executive Director
Chiah Chiu Teo Executive Director
