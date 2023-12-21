GSTechnologies Limited is a financial technology company. The principal activity of the Company comprises fintech services through the use of blockchain technology, and the provision of data infrastructure, storage and technology services by its subsidiaries. Its subsidiaries include Golden Saint Technologies (Australia) Pty Ltd, GS Fintech Ltd, GS Fintech Pte Ltd, Angra Limited, and UAB Glindala. GS Fintech Ltd is focused on launching its GS Money platform, a blockchain-driven neobanking platform in collaboration with Wise MPay, the Singaporean blockchain payment solution provider. It is also focused on providing GSend and GSMoney.App. Angra Limited is the go-to solution for anyone looking for an exchange rate. The Company has operations in the United Kingdom (UK), Lithuania, Singapore, and Australia. It offers a range of financial activities, including foreign exchange dealing, crypto asset dealing, money transfer services, and authorizations for the issuance of debit cards.