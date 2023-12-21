GSTechnologies Ltd - Milton Keynes, England-based information technology solutions company - Loss narrows 36% to USD737,000 in the six months to September 30, from USD1.2 million a year ago. Posts no revenue in either half-year. Looking ahead, expects completion of cybersecurity business Semnet Pte Ltd by early February. Two weeks ago, GSTechnologies agreed to acquire around 67% of the Singapore-based firm, Semnet Pte Ltd for USD1.8 million.
Current stock price: 1.26 pence, down 2.9% on Thursday
12-month change: doubled from 0.60p on December 21, 2022
