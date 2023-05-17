Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GSTechnologies Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GSR   VGG4164C1005

GSTECHNOLOGIES LTD.

(GSR)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:42:10 2023-05-17 am EDT
1.150 GBX   -14.81%
07:42aGSTechnologies raises GBP750,000 for GS Money strategy
AN
05/12GSTechnologies stablecoin application review delayed
AN
05/12UK Financial Regulator Delays Decision on GSTechnologies' Sandbox Application
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

GSTechnologies raises GBP750,000 for GS Money strategy

05/17/2023 | 07:42am EDT
(Alliance News) - GSTechnologies Ltd on Wednesday said it has raised GBP750,000 through a placing of 75.0 million shares at a price of 1.0 pence each.

This represents a discount of 26% on the closing price of 1.35p on Tuesday. Shares in the Milton Keynes, England-based information technology solutions company were down 15% to 1.15p each in London on Wednesday afternoon.

The fresh cash will be used to accelerate the implementation of the company's GS Money strategy, including potentially an acquisition, it said.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4,47 M - -
Net income 2022 -1,43 M - -
Net cash 2022 3,80 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -14,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 28,7 M 28,7 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,90x
EV / Sales 2022 5,98x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 43,3%
Chart GSTECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
GSTechnologies Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GSTECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
GuoJin Bai Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kay Kim Goh Executive Chairman
Guan Han Tan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Maurice James Malcolm Groat Independent Non-Executive Director
Chiah Chiu Teo Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GSTECHNOLOGIES LTD.74.19%29
INTUIT INC.8.27%118 225
ADYEN N.V.10.12%47 750
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-19.07%32 530
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.71.44%13 027
WORLDLINE8.81%12 165
