Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. GSX Techedu Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GSX

GSX TECHEDU INC.

(GSX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GSX Techedu Inc. : to Change its NYSE Ticker Symbol

04/26/2021 | 02:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GSX Techedu Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: GSX), a leading online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China, today announced that it will change its ticker symbol on the New York Stock Exchange from "GSX" to "GOTU." Trading under the new ticker symbol will begin on May 6, 2021.  

About GSX Techedu Inc.

GSX Techedu is a technology-driven education company and leading online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The Company offers K-12 courses covering all primary and secondary grades through the brand Gaotu K12 as well as foreign language, professional and interest courses through the brand Gaotu College. The Company adopts an online live large-class format to deliver its courses, which the Company believes is the most effective and scalable model to disseminate scarce high-quality teaching resources to aspiring students in China. Big data analytics permeates each aspect of the Company's business and facilitates the application of the latest technology to improve teaching delivery, student learning experience, and operational efficiency.

For further information, please contact:

GSX Techedu Inc.
Ms. Sandy Qin, CFA
Investor Relations Director
E-mail: ir@genshuixue.com

Christensen

In China
Ms. Vivian Wang
Phone: +852 2232 3978
E-mail: gsx@christensenir.com

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gsx-techedu-inc-to-change-its-nyse-ticker-symbol-301276476.html

SOURCE GSX Techedu Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about GSX TECHEDU INC.
02:02aGSX TECHEDU INC.  : to Change its NYSE Ticker Symbol
PR
04/25MARKET CHATTER : China Fines Koolearn, Three Other Online Education Firms For Fa..
MT
04/25KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY  : Beijing city fines online education firms for false adver..
RE
04/22Asian ADRs Climb in Thursday Trading
MT
04/16Asian ADRs Little Changed in Friday Trading
MT
04/16GSX TECHEDU  : to Host Virtual Investor Day
PR
04/14Asian ADRs Move Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
04/09Asian ADRs Move Lower in Friday Trading
MT
04/09GSX Techedu Shares Drop 7% After Rebutting Grizzly Research Report
DJ
04/09GSX TECHEDU  : Says Grizzly Report Allegations 'Ungrounded'
MT
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ