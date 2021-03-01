Log in
GSX TECHEDU INC.

GSX TECHEDU INC.

(GSX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GSX Techedu : Internal Review Didn't Find Evidence That Would Have 'Material Impact' on Financial Statements

03/01/2021 | 05:45pm EST
By Maria Armental

GSX Techedu Inc.'s internal review didn't find evidence that would have a "material impact" on previously reported financial results, the Chinese after-school tutoring company said Monday.

Shares rose 18% to $123.50 in after-hours trading.

GSX had disclosed a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation after short sellers accused it of inflating sales.

On Monday, the company said the internal review was "substantially complete" and "based on the agreed upon scope and procedures performed, the internal review did not uncover evidence that would have a material impact on GSX's previously reported financial statements."

The company said it would continue to cooperate with U.S. regulators.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-21 1745ET

Financials
Sales 2020 7 028 M 1 087 M 1 087 M
Net income 2020 -1 317 M -204 M -204 M
Net cash 2020 2 462 M 381 M 381 M
P/E ratio 2020 -135x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 159 B 24 523 M 24 555 M
EV / Sales 2020 22,2x
EV / Sales 2021 12,7x
Nbr of Employees 6 435
Free-Float 53,3%
Chart GSX TECHEDU INC.
Duration : Period :
GSX Techedu Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GSX TECHEDU INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 411,49 CNY
Last Close Price 665,75 CNY
Spread / Highest target -29,1%
Spread / Average Target -38,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -62,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xiang Dong Chen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nan Shen Chief Financial Officer
Fan Xin Independent Director
Yiming Hu Independent Director
Ming Liao Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GSX TECHEDU INC.98.90%24 523
TAL EDUCATION GROUP8.43%46 550
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-4.41%30 225
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.12.44%4 863
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED1.07%4 225
KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED-23.66%2 797
