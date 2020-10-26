Log in
GSX Techedu : to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 20, 2020

10/26/2020 | 03:38am EDT

BEIJING, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) ("GSX" or the "Company"), a leading online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, before U.S. markets open on November 20, 2020.

GSX's management will hold an earnings conference call on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 PM on the same day, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). The meeting will be hosted by GSX's founder, Chairman and CEO Larry Xiangdong Chen, CFO Shannon Shen and IR Senior Manager Sandy Qin. Dial-in details will be released via press release shortly.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://gsx.investorroom.com/.

About GSX Techedu Inc.

GSX is a technology-driven education company and leading online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. GSX offers K-12 courses covering all primary and secondary grades as well as foreign language, professional and interest courses. GSX adopts an online live large-class format to deliver its courses, which the Company believes is the most effective and scalable model to disseminate scarce high-quality teaching resources to aspiring students in China. Big data analytics permeates each aspect of the Company's business and facilitates the application of the latest technology to improve teaching delivery, student learning experience, and operational efficiency.

For more information, please contact:

GSX Techedu Inc.
Ms. Sandy Qin, CFA
E-mail: ir@genshuixue.com

Christensen

In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: Eyuan@christensenir.com

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gsx-techedu-to-report-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-on-november-20-2020-301159358.html

SOURCE GSX Techedu Inc.

© PRNewswire 2020

