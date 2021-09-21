GT Biopharma : Dr. Jeff Miller ESMO Congress 2021 Presentation
09/21/2021 | 01:52pm EDT
GTB-3550 TriKE™ safely activates and delivers IL-15 to NK cells, but not T cells, in immune suppressed patients with advanced myeloid malignancies, a novel paradigm exportable to solid tumors expressing HER2 or B7H3
Disclosures
GT BioPharma
SAB, Research Support, Consulting, Stock options
Fate Therapeutics
Research Support, Consulting, Stock options
OnkImmune, Nektar
SAB
Vycellix
Consulting, Stock options
Allogenic NK Cell Adoptive Transfer: Two Decades and Hundreds of Patients
Relapsed/refractory AML
PB
Apheresis
NK-enriched
product
Cy 60 mg/kg x 2
Surge IL-15
Flu 25 mg/m2 x 5
CD3/CD19-depletion Overnight IL-2 or IL-15
1Miller et al, Blood, 2005; 2Bachanova et al, Blood 2014; 3Cooley et al, Blood Advances 2019
Replacement Of scFv With Camelid VHH
Single Domain Sequences
VHH
αCD16
VH VL
αCD33
IL-15
Efficient
