    GTBP   US36254L2097

GT BIOPHARMA, INC.

(GTBP)
  Report
GT Biopharma : Dr. Jeff Miller ESMO Congress 2021 Presentation

09/21/2021 | 01:52pm EDT
GTB-3550 TriKE™ safely activates and delivers IL-15 to NK cells, but not T cells, in immune suppressed patients with advanced myeloid malignancies, a novel paradigm exportable to solid tumors expressing HER2 or B7H3

Disclosures

  • GT BioPharma
    • SAB, Research Support, Consulting, Stock options
  • Fate Therapeutics
    • Research Support, Consulting, Stock options
  • OnkImmune, Nektar
    • SAB
  • Vycellix
    • Consulting, Stock options

Allogenic NK Cell Adoptive Transfer: Two Decades and Hundreds of Patients

Relapsed/refractory AML

PB

Apheresis

NK-enriched

product

Cy 60 mg/kg x 2

Surge IL-15

Flu 25 mg/m2 x 5

CD3/CD19-depletion Overnight IL-2 or IL-15

1Miller et al, Blood, 2005; 2Bachanova et al, Blood 2014; 3Cooley et al, Blood Advances 2019

Allogenic NK Cell Adoptive Transfer: Two Decades and Hundreds of Patients

Relapsed/refractory AML

PB

Apheresis

NK-enriched

product

CD3/CD19-depletion

Overnight IL-2 or IL-15

Cy 60 mg/kg x 2

Surge IL-15

Flu 25 mg/m2 x 5

Lessons learned: More specificity is needed

TriKE

1Miller et al, Blood, 2005; 2Bachanova et al, Blood 2014; 3Cooley et al, Blood Advances 2019

Replacement Of scFv With Camelid VHH

Single Domain Sequences

VHH

αCD16

VH VL

αCD33

IL-15

Efficient

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GT Biopharma Inc. published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 17:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -46,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,17x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 224 M 224 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,8%
Chart GT BIOPHARMA, INC.
Duration : Period :
GT Biopharma, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GT BIOPHARMA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,34 $
Average target price 25,33 $
Spread / Average Target 245%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony J. Cataldo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael D. Handelman Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Gregory I. Berk Chief Medical Officer
Michael Breen Independent Director
Rajesh C. Shrotriya Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GT BIOPHARMA, INC.1.83%224
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.09%431 227
ROCHE HOLDING AG10.52%321 941
PFIZER, INC.19.23%247 816
NOVO NORDISK A/S48.69%229 255
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY37.20%210 000