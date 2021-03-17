Log in
GT Group Holdings Limited    263   HK0000493806

GT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(263)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GT : REQUEST TO REVIEW DECISION OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE ON RULE 13.24

03/17/2021 | 01:32am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 263)

REQUEST TO REVIEW DECISION

OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE ON RULE 13.24

Reference is made to the announcement of GT Group Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') dated 6 March 2021 relating to the decision of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') that the Company has failed to carry out a business with a sufficient level of operations and assets of sufficient value to support its operations under Rule 13.24 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'') to warrant the continued listing of its shares, and that, subject to the Company's right of review, the trading in the Company's shares will be suspended under Rule 6.01(3) of the Listing Rules (the ''Decision'').

The board of directors of the Company (the ''Board'') wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the ''Shareholders'') that on 16 March 2021, the Company submitted a written request for the Decision to be referred to the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange for review (the ''Review'') pursuant to Rule 2B.06(1) of the Listing Rules.

Shareholders and potential investors are reminded that the outcome of the Review is uncertain.

Should the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange uphold the Decision after the Review, the trading in the Company's shares may be suspended under Rule 6.01(3) of the Listing Rules.

Pursuant to Rule 6.01A of the Listing Rules, if the Stock Exchange decided that the Company failed to comply with Rule 13.24 of the Listing Rules, the Company would have a remedial period of 18 months to take appropriate actions to demonstrate its re-compliance with Rule 13.24 of the Listing Rules, failing which the Stock Exchange may cancel the listing of the Company's shares.

Should there be any material development of this matter, further announcement(s) will be made by the Company as and when appropriate and in accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rules. Shareholders and potential investors who have any queries about the implications of the Decision are advised to seek professional advice as they may consider appropriate.

Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company and should seek professional advise as they may consider appropriate about the implications of the Decision.

By Order of the Board

GT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Li Dong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 16 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four Executive Directors, namely Mr. Li Dong (Chairman), Ms. Ng Shin Kwan, Christine, Mr. Chan Ah Fei and Mr. Liang Shan and three Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Dr. Wong Yun Kuen, Mr. Wong Shun Loy and Mr. Hu Chao.

Disclaimer

GT Group Holdings Limited published this content on 16 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 05:31:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
