GT : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT DISPOSAL OF SHARES BY A SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 263)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

DISPOSAL OF SHARES BY A SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER

GT Group Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') has noted from disclosure of interest forms shown in the HKEx DION system that an aggregate of 40,668,157 shares (''Shares'') of the Company representing 24.17% of the total number of Shares in issue were sold on 12 March 2021 and 15 March 2021, and that on 15 March 2021, Wealth Success Limited, which was wholly-owned by Mr. Lai Leong, ceased to have any interest in any Shares.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

