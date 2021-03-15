Log in
GT Group Holdings Limited    263   HK0000493806

GT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(263)
  Report
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 03/12
0.04 HKD   -4.76%
0.04 HKD   -4.76%
10:07aGT  : Voluntary announcement disposal of shares by a substantial shareholder
PU
03/08GT  : Shares Plunge 36% on Trading Suspension Warning
MT
03/07GT  : Decision of the stock exchange on rule 13.24
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GT : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT DISPOSAL OF SHARES BY A SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER

03/15/2021 | 10:07am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 263)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

DISPOSAL OF SHARES BY A SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER

GT Group Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') has noted from disclosure of interest forms shown in the HKEx DION system that an aggregate of 40,668,157 shares (''Shares'') of the Company representing 24.17% of the total number of Shares in issue were sold on 12 March 2021 and 15 March 2021, and that on 15 March 2021, Wealth Success Limited, which was wholly-owned by Mr. Lai Leong, ceased to have any interest in any Shares.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

GT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Li Dong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 15 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four Executive Directors, namely Mr. Li Dong (Chairman), Ms. Ng Shin Kwan, Christine, Mr. Chan Ah Fei and Mr. Liang Shan and three Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Dr. Wong Yun Kuen, Mr. Wong Shun Loy and Mr. Hu Chao.

GT Group Holdings Limited published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 14:06:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 -262 M -33,8 M -33,8 M
Net income 2019 -541 M -69,7 M -69,7 M
Net Debt 2019 805 M 104 M 104 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,05x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 6,22 M 0,80 M 0,80 M
EV / Sales 2018 -3,39x
EV / Sales 2019 -3,18x
Nbr of Employees 61
Free-Float 62,0%
Chart GT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GT Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dong Li Chairman
Yun Kuen Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Shun Loy Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Chao Hu Independent Non-Executive Director
Shin Kwan Ng Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-61.54%1
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%45 831
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL23.02%24 932
ORIX CORPORATION17.10%20 760
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC.17.75%7 619
ACOM CO., LTD.15.19%7 301
