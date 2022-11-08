GTI Energy : Executive Director Bruce Lane Presenting updated GTi Energy Presentation

GTI Energy Ltd (GTI or Company) is pleased to advise that two mud rotary drill rigs have now completed 70 holes, for 34,010-feet (10,366 metres), of its planned ~100,000-foot drill program in Wyoming's Great Divide Basin. Drilling is completed at the Thor prospect where a total of 34,010 feet (10,366 metres) was drilled for 70 completed holes.
Disclaimer
GTI Resources Limited published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 04:10:02 UTC.