  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. GTI Energy Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GTR   AU000000GTR4

GTI ENERGY LTD

(GTR)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  08:22 2022-11-08 pm EST
0.0150 AUD   +7.14%
11/08Gti Energy : Executive Director Bruce Lane Presenting updated GTi Energy Presentation
PU
11/04GTI Energy to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com November 8th
AQ
10/19GTI Resources Discovers New Uranium Trends at Thor Project in Wyoming; Shares Rise 6%
MT
GTI Energy : Executive Director Bruce Lane Presenting updated GTi Energy Presentation

11/08/2022 | 11:11pm EST
GTI Energy Ltd (GTI or Company) is pleased to advise that two mud rotary drill rigs have now completed 70 holes, for 34,010-feet (10,366 metres), of its planned ~100,000-foot drill program in Wyoming's Great Divide Basin. Drilling is completed at the Thor prospect where a total of 34,010 feet (10,366 metres) was drilled for 70 completed holes.

Disclaimer

GTI Resources Limited published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 04:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 21,1 M 13,8 M 13,8 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 7 026x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 84,1%
Chart GTI ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
GTI Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GTI ENERGY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nathan Lude Non-Executive Chairman
Bruce James Lane Executive Director
Petar Tomasevic Non-Executive Director
James G. Baughman Executive Director
Matthew Foy Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GTI ENERGY LTD-41.67%14
BHP GROUP LIMITED23.36%132 581
RIO TINTO PLC4.48%95 308
GLENCORE PLC39.94%81 052
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)86.50%48 535
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC1.59%41 460