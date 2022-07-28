Log in
    GTR   AU000000GTR4

GTI ENERGY LTD

(GTR)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:59 2022-07-28 am EDT
0.0170 AUD   +13.33%
07/27GTI ENERGY : OTC Markets Metals & Mining Investor Presentation
PU
07/27GTI Energy Finalizes Upcoming Drill Program at Great Divide Basin Project in Wyoming
MT
07/26GTI Energy Ltd Announces Planning Finalized for 100,000 Ft Uranium Drilling Program
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GTI Energy : Watch the GTI Energy Ltd Presentation at the July 27, 2022 Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference

07/28/2022 | 09:27am EDT
Click on the following link to view the GTI Energy Ltd (OTCQB: GTRIF | ASX: GTR) Company Presentation at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by OTC Markets Group along with co-host Socialsuite on Wednesday, July 27, 2022:

GTI Energy Ltd (OTCQB: GTRIF | ASX: GTR) Company Presentation

Disclaimer

GTI Resources Limited published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 13:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GTI ENERGY LTD
07/27GTI ENERGY : OTC Markets Metals & Mining Investor Presentation
PU
07/27GTI Energy Finalizes Upcoming Drill Program at Great Divide Basin Project in Wyoming
MT
07/26GTI Energy Ltd Announces Planning Finalized for 100,000 Ft Uranium Drilling Program
CI
06/22GTI ENERGY : new executive director to guide US commercial activities
PU
06/22GTI ENERGY : sells Niagara Gold Project to Regener8 as part of IPO deal
PU
06/20GTI Energy Ltd Appoints James Baughman as Executive Director
CI
06/14GTI Energy Completes Acquisition of Wyoming Uranium Project
MT
06/14GTI Energy Ltd completed the acquisition of Logray Minerals Pty Ltd from Principal Glob..
CI
05/27GTI Resources Limited has Changed its Name to GTI Energy Ltd
CI
05/26GTI RESOURCES : Regener8 Resources IPO Investor Presentation
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 0,01 M - -
Net income 2021 -1,43 M - -
Net cash 2021 4,75 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -12,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25,4 M 17,6 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1 151x
EV / Sales 2021 3 473x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 86,5%
Managers and Directors
Nathan Lude Non-Executive Chairman
Bruce James Lane Executive Director
Petar Tomasevic Non-Executive Director
James G. Baughman Executive Director
Matthew Foy Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GTI ENERGY LTD-37.50%16
BHP GROUP LIMITED-9.59%131 533
RIO TINTO PLC-2.01%96 906
GLENCORE PLC19.16%69 972
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-7.99%40 578
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)43.95%37 022