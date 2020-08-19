GTI : NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GTI HOLDINGS LIMITED

共 享 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (In provisional liquidation for the purpose of restructuring)

(Stock Code: 3344)

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of GTI Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that a board meeting of the Company will be held on Monday, 31 August 2020 to approve, inter alia, the audited annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2019, the unaudited interim results of the Group for six months ended 30 June 2020, to propose the dividend (if any) for the year ended 31 December 2019 and for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and to transact other matters.

By order of the Board

GTI Holdings Limited

(Provisional Liquidators Appointed)

(For Restructuring Purposes)

Poon Sum

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 19 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises (i) Mr. Poon Sum (Chairman), Mr. Ng Kwok Hung Perry, Mr. Hao Xiangbin and Mr. Huang Bin as executive Directors; (ii) Mr. Sui Fuxiang as non-executive Director; and (iii) Mr. Chan Shu Kin, Dr. Tse Kwok Sang and Mr. Chiu Wai Piu as independent non-executive Directors.