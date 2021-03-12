Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  GTI Holdings Limited    3344   KYG416571001

GTI HOLDINGS LIMITED

(3344)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GTI : DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

03/12/2021 | 04:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GTI HOLDINGS LIMITED

΍ԮණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Provisional Liquidators Appointed)

(For Restructuring Purposes)

(Stock Code: 3344)

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcement") of GTI Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 29 January 2021 in relation to the extension of time for the fulfillment of profit guarantee. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement unless otherwise specific herein.

As disclosed in the Announcement, a circular (the "Circular") containing, among other things, further details of the Supplemental Deed, the recommendation of the Independent Board Committee, the advice of the Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders, and a notice of the EGM would be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 12 March 2021.

As additional time is required for the Company to finalise the information to be contained in the Circular, it is expected that the date of despatch of the Circular will be postponed to a date falling on or before 12 April 2021.

By Order of the Board

GTI Holdings Limited

(Provisional Liquidators Appointed)

(For Restructuring Purposes)

Ng Kwok Hung Perry

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 12 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises (i) Mr. Ng Kwok Hung Perry, Mr. Hao Xiangbin and Mr. Tan Teng Hong as executive Directors; (ii) Mr. Cheung Kiu Cho Vincent as non-executive Director; and (iii) Mr. Chan Shu Kin, Mr. Chung Lim Tung, Mr. Ng Ka Lun and Mr. Zhou

Weijia (alias Zhou Yi) as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Addchance Holdings Limited published this content on 12 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2021 09:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GTI HOLDINGS LIMITED
04:52aGTI  : Update on hearing for application for directions and sanction of scheme o..
PU
04:48aGTI  : Delay in despatch of circular
PU
03/08Australian Shares Rise as US Stimulus Bill Passes Senate; Western Australia, ..
MT
03/07GTI Resources Shares Rise 11% as Exploration at Utah Uranium Project Set to S..
MT
03/04GTI  : Hong Kong Court Further Defers Hearings into Winding-Up Petitions Against..
MT
03/03GREEN THUMB INDUSTRIES  : Piper Sander Keeps Overweight on Green Thumb Industrie..
MT
03/03GTI  : Inside information update on winding up petitions
PU
03/01GTI  : Widens Loss in 2020
MT
02/26GTI  : Interim results announcement for the twelve months ended 31 december 2020
PU
02/02GTI  : Court Further Delays Hearings into Winding-Up Petitions Against GTI
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 319 M 41,1 M 41,1 M
Net income 2020 -640 M -82,5 M -82,5 M
Net Debt 2020 936 M 121 M 121 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,18x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 164 M 21,1 M 21,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,85x
EV / Sales 2020 3,29x
Nbr of Employees 2 977
Free-Float 50,8%
Chart GTI HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GTI Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GTI HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kan Tse Chief Executive Officer
Kin Lung Pang Chief Operating Officer
Shu Kin Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Lim Tung Chung Independent Non-Executive Director
Ka Lun Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GTI HOLDINGS LIMITED44.44%21
PTT OIL AND RETAIL BUSINESS0.00%11 520
RUBIS7.64%5 108
PETRONAS DAGANGAN-6.64%4 986
ORIENTAL ENERGY CO., LTD.15.58%2 850
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-10.99%2 113
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ