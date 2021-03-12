GTI : DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GTI HOLDINGS LIMITED

΍ԮණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Provisional Liquidators Appointed)

(For Restructuring Purposes)

(Stock Code: 3344)

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcement") of GTI Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 29 January 2021 in relation to the extension of time for the fulfillment of profit guarantee. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement unless otherwise specific herein.

As disclosed in the Announcement, a circular (the "Circular") containing, among other things, further details of the Supplemental Deed, the recommendation of the Independent Board Committee, the advice of the Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders, and a notice of the EGM would be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 12 March 2021.

As additional time is required for the Company to finalise the information to be contained in the Circular, it is expected that the date of despatch of the Circular will be postponed to a date falling on or before 12 April 2021.

