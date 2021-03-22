Log in
GTI HOLDINGS LIMITED

(3344)
GTI : INSIDE INFORMATION UPDATE ON WINDING UP PETITIONS

03/22/2021 | 07:11am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GTI HOLDINGS LIMITED

΍ԮණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Provisional Liquidators Appointed)

(For Restructuring Purposes)

(Stock Code: 3344)

INSIDE INFORMATION UPDATE ON WINDING UP PETITIONS

This announcement is made by GTI Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 and Rule 13.25 of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 5 June 2020, 26 June 2020, 13 July 2020, 15 July 2020, 18 August 2020, 23 September 2020, 17 November 2020 and 1 February 2021 in relation to, among other things, the winding up petitions filed against the Company. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the announcement of the Company dated 5 June 2020.

The Company would like to provide update on the status of Petition 2 and Petition 4 as follow:

As disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 1 February 2021, the hearing of the Petition 2 and Petition 4 were adjourned to 22 March 2021. The parties to Petition 2 and Petition 4 respectively agreed by consent to adjourn the said hearing further and the High Court has ordered the hearing for both Petition 2 and Petition 4 be adjourned to the earliest available date after 30 June 2021.

Further announcement will be made by the Company as and when appropriate in relation to any material development of the winding up petitions filed against the Company.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when they deal or contemplate dealing in the Company's shares or other securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board GTI Holdings Limited

(Provisional Liquidators Appointed)

(For Restructuring Purposes)

Ng Kwok Hung Perry

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 22 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises (i) Mr. Ng Kwok Hung Perry, Mr. Hao Xiangbin and Mr. Tan Teng Hong as executive Directors; (ii) Mr. Cheung Kiu Cho Vincent as non-executive Director; and (iii) Mr. Chan Shu Kin, Mr. Chung Lim Tung, Mr. Ng Ka Lun and Mr. Zhou Weijia (alias Zhou Yi) as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Addchance Holdings Limited published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 11:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 319 M 41,1 M 41,1 M
Net income 2020 -640 M -82,5 M -82,5 M
Net Debt 2020 936 M 121 M 121 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,18x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 195 M 25,1 M 25,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,85x
EV / Sales 2020 3,29x
Nbr of Employees 2 977
Free-Float 50,8%
Chart GTI HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GTI Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GTI HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kan Tse Chief Executive Officer
Kin Lung Pang Chief Operating Officer
Shu Kin Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Lim Tung Chung Independent Non-Executive Director
Ka Lun Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GTI HOLDINGS LIMITED72.22%24
PTT OIL AND RETAIL BUSINESS0.00%11 327
RUBIS5.63%5 042
PETRONAS DAGANGAN-5.14%4 988
ORIENTAL ENERGY CO., LTD.14.60%2 928
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-12.04%2 179
