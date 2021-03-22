GTI : INSIDE INFORMATION UPDATE ON WINDING UP PETITIONS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GTI HOLDINGS LIMITED

(a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Provisional Liquidators Appointed)

(For Restructuring Purposes)

(Stock Code: 3344)

INSIDE INFORMATION UPDATE ON WINDING UP PETITIONS

This announcement is made by GTI Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 and Rule 13.25 of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 5 June 2020, 26 June 2020, 13 July 2020, 15 July 2020, 18 August 2020, 23 September 2020, 17 November 2020 and 1 February 2021 in relation to, among other things, the winding up petitions filed against the Company. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the announcement of the Company dated 5 June 2020.

The Company would like to provide update on the status of Petition 2 and Petition 4 as follow:

As disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 1 February 2021, the hearing of the Petition 2 and Petition 4 were adjourned to 22 March 2021. The parties to Petition 2 and Petition 4 respectively agreed by consent to adjourn the said hearing further and the High Court has ordered the hearing for both Petition 2 and Petition 4 be adjourned to the earliest available date after 30 June 2021.

Further announcement will be made by the Company as and when appropriate in relation to any material development of the winding up petitions filed against the Company.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when they deal or contemplate dealing in the Company's shares or other securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board GTI Holdings Limited

(Provisional Liquidators Appointed)

(For Restructuring Purposes)

Ng Kwok Hung Perry

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 22 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises (i) Mr. Ng Kwok Hung Perry, Mr. Hao Xiangbin and Mr. Tan Teng Hong as executive Directors; (ii) Mr. Cheung Kiu Cho Vincent as non-executive Director; and (iii) Mr. Chan Shu Kin, Mr. Chung Lim Tung, Mr. Ng Ka Lun and Mr. Zhou Weijia (alias Zhou Yi) as independent non-executive Directors.