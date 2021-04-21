Log in
    3344   KYG416571001

GTI HOLDINGS LIMITED

(3344)
  Report
GTI : INSIDE INFORMATION UPDATE ON WINDING UP PETITIONS

04/21/2021 | 06:06am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GTI HOLDINGS LIMITED

共 享 集 團 有 限 公 司

(a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Provisional Liquidators Appointed)

(For Restructuring Purposes)

(Stock Code: 3344)

INSIDE INFORMATION

UPDATE ON WINDING UP PETITIONS

This announcement is made by GTI Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 and Rule 13.25 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 5 June 2020, 26 June 2020, 13 July 2020, 15 July 2020, 18 August 2020, 23 September 2020, 17 November 2020 and 3 March 2021 in relation to, among other things, the winding up petitions filed against the Company. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the announcement of the Company dated 5 June 2020.

The Company would like to provide update on the status of Petition 1 and Petition 3 as follow:

As disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 3 March 2021, the hearing of the Petition 1 and Petition 3 were adjourned to 21 April 2021. The parties to Petition 1 and Petition 3 respectively agreed by consent to adjourn the said hearing further and the High Court has ordered the hearing for both Petition 1 and Petition 3 be adjourned to 7 July 2021.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when they deal or contemplate dealing in the Company's shares or other securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

GTI Holdings Limited

(Provisional Liquidators Appointed)

(For Restructuring Purposes)

Ng Kwok Hung Perry

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 21 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises (i) Mr. Ng Kwok Hung Perry, Mr. Hao Xiangbin and Mr. Tan Teng Hong as executive Directors; and (ii) Mr. Chan Shu Kin, Mr. Chung Lim Tung, Mr. Ng Ka Lun and Mr. Zhou Weijia (alias Zhou Yi) as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Addchance Holdings Limited published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 10:05:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
