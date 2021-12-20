GTI Resources : Further Encouraging Thor ISR Uranium Project Drill Results

The first 39 drill holes at the Thor Project were completed for a total of 18,802 feet (5,731 metres) within Area 1 and Area 2 (Figures 1 & 3). Typical economically viable ISR grade and GT cut‐offs are: 0.02% (200ppm) U3O8 and 0.2GT ‐‐ i.e., 10 ft (3m) @ 0.02% (200ppm) U3O8. Results from the first 24 holes (including those previously reported) were characterised by (Table 1):

19 of 39 holes (49%) drilled to date met both grade and GT cutoff with an average of 0.60GT; and

Of the remaining 20 holes, 3 met grade cutoff but not GT, 11 had trace mineralisation & 6 were barren.

These results are in line with or better than expectation and are viewed by the Company as indicative of high potential for economic ISR uranium mineralisation.

Drilling is now largely completed in the initial drilling areas to the northeast (Area 1 in Figure 3) and to the southeast (Area 2 in Figure 3). Drilling to date has shown a consistent sand unit at ~200 feet that is 110‐ 120' thick within which there are three or more fronts.

These results continue to be very encouraging, and the mineralisation encountered meets and or exceeds expectations for economic ISR uranium recovery. Drilling to date has confirmed that the historic data is an excellent guide for drilling2. Drilling has also continued to show that the geological and hydrogeological setting of the mineralisation appears to be conducive to ISR recovery with the main host sand appearing to be continuous in the area and the water table being over 100 feet above the main host sand.

Drilling continues to show that there are at least 3 separate roll fronts present in the main host sand with additional sands positioned above and below the main sand unit showing at least trace mineralisation.

GTI's exploration objective for this drill program is to identify REDOX boundaries and potential host sands in addition to defining the depth, thickness, grade and width of mineralisation across the REDOX front. The Company is targeting mineralisation 50 feet (15 metres) or more below the water table. The drill program may ultimately enable estimation of inferred mineral resources and/or an exploration target.