GTI Resources : Positive Start to Wyoming Uranium Drilling

Drilling confirmed at least three separate roll fronts are present in the main host sand with additional sands positioned above and below the main sand unit showing at least trace mineralisation.

GTI's exploration objective is to identify REDOX boundaries and potential host sands in addition to defining the depth, thickness, grade and width of mineralisation across the REDOX front. The Company is targeting mineralisation which is at least 50 feet (15 meters) below the water table. The drill program may ultimately also enable estimation of inferred mineral resources and/or an exploration target.

GTI hopes to encounter mineralisation of similar tenor to that encountered at the nearby Lost Creek deposit and that otherwise meets typical economic cutoff criteria for sandstone hosted ISR uranium projects in Wyoming's Great Divide Basin e.g.:

Grade greater than 0.02% (200 ppm) U 3 O 8

O Grade x Thickness (GT) greater than 0.2 (10 ft @ 0.02 ‐ 3 metres @ 200ppm U 3 O 8 )

O ) Width of mineralisation above cutoff nominal 50 feet (15 metres) and nominal GT of 0.4

UR Energy's Lost Creek ISR uranium deposit (Figure 1) is reported to contain a remaining 13Mlbs of U3O8 at average grade of 0.048% eU3O8 (Measured and Indicated) at a cutoff Grade Thickness (GT) of 0.2.3

The drilling is progressing well and is expected to take less than 30 operational days in total to complete allowing for weather, which has been favourable to date, and the Christmas break. The Company expects that the program will be concluded in early 2022 if weather conditions remain favourable. Further drilling results are expected to be available in the coming weeks. Final results, conclusions and recommendations for next steps will be developed at end of drill program during 2022.

