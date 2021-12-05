GTI Resources : Positive Start to Wyoming Uranium Drilling
12/05/2021 | 05:52pm EST
6th December 2021
ASX: GTR
POSITIVE START TO WYOMING URANIUM DRILLING
BEST HOLE INTERSECTS 27.5ft @ 0.044% eU308 FOR 1.92GT
Highlights:
First 10 holes completed of the 50,000ft (~15,000m) ~100‐hole maiden drill program
Encouraging results with mineralisation meeting expectations for economic ISR recovery
Best holes to date of 27.5ft at 0.44% (440ppm) eU308 for a Grade Thickness (GT) of 1.92 & 23ft at 0.63% (630ppm) eU308 for GT of 1.741
5 out of 10 holes met both grade and GT cutoff for an average GT of 0.99GT
Mineralisation appears conducive to ISR recovery with water table 100ft above host sand
At least three separate roll fronts are present in the main host sand unit with additional sands positioned above & below the main sand unit showing trace mineralisation.
GTI Resources Ltd (GTI or Company) is pleased to advise that 2 mud rotary drill rigs have now completed the first 10 holes of its 50,000‐foot (~15,000 metre) ~100‐hole maiden drill program within exploration area 1 (Exp area 1) at the Thor ISR uranium project in Wyoming's Great Divide basin (Figure 1).
Figure 1. Thor Project Uranium Drilling Location Map, Great Divide Basin, Wyoming USA.
Figure 2. Mud Rotary Drill Rigs (x2), Ancillary Equipment and Support Vehicles at the Thor Project.
The initial 10 drill holes at the Thor Project were completed for a total of 5,019 feet (1,530 metres) within Exp area 1 (Figures 1 & 4). Typical economically viable ISR grade and GT cut‐offs are: 0.02% (200ppm) U3O8 and 0.2GT ‐‐ i.e., 10 ft (3 m) @ .02% (200ppm) U3O8. The 10 initial hole results were (Table 1):
5 of 10 holes met both grade and GT cutoff with an average of 0.99GT
Of the remaining 5 holes 3 met grade cutoff but not GT, 1 had trace mineralisation & 1 was barren
Table 1. Thor Drilling Preliminary Results
These results are very encouraging, and the mineralisation encountered meets expectations for economic ISR uranium recovery. Drilling to date has confirmed that the historic data is an excellent guide for drilling2. Drilling has also shown that the geological and hydrogeological setting of the mineralisation appears to be conducive to ISR recovery with the main host sand appearing to be continuous in the area and the water table being over 100 feet above the main host sand.
Figure 3. Drill Samples at the Thor ISR Uranium Project.
It should be noted that the drilling commenced in one of the areas with better historic data and that the positive drilling success rate may not be replicated as the Company proceeds into other areas with less comprehensive historical data.
Figure 4. Thor Project Uranium Drilling Location Map, Great Divide Basin, Wyoming USA.
Drilling confirmed at least three separate roll fronts are present in the main host sand with additional sands positioned above and below the main sand unit showing at least trace mineralisation.
GTI's exploration objective is to identify REDOX boundaries and potential host sands in addition to defining the depth, thickness, grade and width of mineralisation across the REDOX front. The Company is targeting mineralisation which is at least 50 feet (15 meters) below the water table. The drill program may ultimately also enable estimation of inferred mineral resources and/or an exploration target.
GTI hopes to encounter mineralisation of similar tenor to that encountered at the nearby Lost Creek deposit and that otherwise meets typical economic cutoff criteria for sandstone hosted ISR uranium projects in Wyoming's Great Divide Basin e.g.:
Grade greater than 0.02% (200 ppm) U3O8
Grade x Thickness (GT) greater than 0.2 (10 ft @ 0.02 ‐ 3 metres @ 200ppm U3O8)
Width of mineralisation above cutoff nominal 50 feet (15 metres) and nominal GT of 0.4
UR Energy's Lost Creek ISR uranium deposit (Figure 1) is reported to contain a remaining 13Mlbs of U3O8 at average grade of 0.048% eU3O8 (Measured and Indicated) at a cutoff Grade Thickness (GT) of 0.2.3
The drilling is progressing well and is expected to take less than 30 operational days in total to complete allowing for weather, which has been favourable to date, and the Christmas break. The Company expects that the program will be concluded in early 2022 if weather conditions remain favourable. Further drilling results are expected to be available in the coming weeks. Final results, conclusions and recommendations for next steps will be developed at end of drill program during 2022.
‐Ends‐
This ASX release was authorised for release by the Directors of GTI Resources Ltd. Bruce Lane, (Executive Director), GTI Resources Ltd
