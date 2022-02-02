GTI Resources : to Divest Niagara Gold Project Via Spin Out IPO

with a prospectus to be lodged during the first half of 2022. The IPO will raise a minimum of $4.5 million and a maximum of $5.5 million (before costs) at an issue price of $0.20 per share, with at least $2 million of this to be reserved for GTI shareholders under a priority offer, to be included in the prospectus.

The Proposed Transaction will create a new listed company, assisted by a dedicated board and management team, focused on exploration and development of the Niagara Gold Project. The transaction with Regener8 allows GTI to focus its efforts on advancing its US uranium projects where exploration drilling for ISR amenable uranium is currently underway at the Thor project in Wyoming's Great Divide Basin. The Proposed Transaction, based on advice from ASX, will not require approval of the Company's shareholders.

GTI Chairman Nathan Lude commented:

"Divestment of GTI's non‐core gold assets is a crucial step forward as we execute our strategy to focus the Company's financial and management resources on key uranium assets in the USA. By divesting these gold assets into Regener8, GTI will be able to focus on our key USA uranium assets while retaining exposure to a company that will be focused on the development of an exciting suite of gold exploration properties in the currently very active Kookynie belt of WA's eastern goldfields. GTI will retain a material shareholding and board representation in a well‐funded entity focused on gold exploration in WA. We believe this is a great opportunity to maximise shareholder value in these highly prospective gold assets."

ABOUT THE NIAGARA (KOOKYNIE) GOLD PROJECT ‐ WESTERN AUSTRALIA2

The Niagara Gold Project is located ~6 km southwest of Kookynie in the central goldfields of Western Australia. The project comprises one granted exploration licence, E40/342, and eight granted prospecting licences, P40/1506, P40/1513, P40/1515, P40/1516, P40/1517, P40/1518, P40/1492 and P40/1536 in the western part of the Niagara gold district of Western Australia (Niagara Goldfield).

The project consists of a consolidated holding over 5km of mineralised strike including extensive historic mine workings in the Niagara Goldfield. Access to the project is provided via Goldfields Highway from the town of Menzies and the sealed Kookynie Road which bisects the northern part of exploration licence E40/342 & the southern part of P40/1506 (Figure 1). The Niagara Goldfield was largely mined from 1898 up to the early 1900's (

Table 1) with production from the historic May workings dating up to 1914; the goldfield was briefly worked again in 1940 and 1941 but with limited success.

There are several notable gold deposits surrounding GTI's Niagara Gold Project area. Genesis Minerals Limited (ASX: GMD) are the current holders of the historical Orion/Sapphire Project, which has an inferred Mineral Resource of 690,000 tonnes at 2.2 g/t Au for 48,000 ounces Au (Genesis Minerals ASX Release 24 June 2020).

The historic Gladstone Mine, now held by Iris Metals Ltd (ASX: IR1), NW of the project area marks the western edge of the Niagara Goldfield and has a reported historical production of approximately 10,000 tons ore processed at 80.2 g/t Au (WAMEX Report A14010, Mount Edon Mines Pty Ltd, 1984).

The historic workings exploited high‐grade gold in narrow quartz vein targets by underground mining methods. There are two regional structural vein trends reflected in the distribution of historical workings, a N‐S to NNE‐SSW trend that is exploited by the Cosmopolitan, the largest mine in the neighbouring Kookynie Goldfield, and an E‐W to ENE‐WSW trend that hosts the historical Orion and Sapphire mines immediately to the south of the GTI tenement package (Figure 2).

The mineralised trends that represent high‐priority, advanced exploration targets in the east of the project area are collectively up to 2.5km in mineralised trend length.

