GTI Resources : to Divest Niagara Gold Project Via Spin Out IPO

02/02/2022 | 05:49pm EST
For personal use only

03rd February 2022

ASX: GTR

GTI TO DIVEST NIAGARA GOLD PROJECT VIA SPIN OUT IPO

Highlights:

  • GTI has executed a binding Tenement Sale & Purchase Agreement for the sale of its Niagara Gold Project near Kookynie in the eastern goldfields of WA
  • Divestment of the gold assets will enable GTI to focus on its highly prospective uranium assets in the USA
  • The purchaser, Regener8 Resources NL (R8R), intends to undertake an IPO to raise a minimum of $4.5m and a maximum of $5.5m (before costs) at a share price of 20 cents per share to facilitate admission to ASX and investment in exploration at the Niagara Gold Project
  • GTI to receive 5m ordinary R8R shares, 1.5m performance rights and $150,000 cash upon R8R listing on the ASX (total potential value of $1.45m @ IPO)
  • The Regener8 IPO includes a $2m priority offer to GTI shareholders
  • The proposed divestment and Regener8's listing will create a project‐specific explorer with requisite funding and resources to develop the Niagara Gold Project
  • GTI to maintain exposure to the Niagara Gold Project through its Regener8 shareholding and board representation

GTI Resources Ltd (GTI or Company) is pleased to advise the execution of a binding Tenement Sale & Purchase Agreement with Regener8 Resources NL (ACN 655 560 740) (Regener8), whereby GTI has conditionally agreed to sell its 100% interest in certain Western Australian (WA) tenements, comprising its Niagara Gold Prospects near Kookynie (Niagara Gold Project), to Regener8 (Proposed Transaction).

The sale of the Niagara Gold Project is subject to a number of conditions precedent, including the parties obtaining all shareholder and regulatory approvals to give effect to the Proposed Transaction (including ASX finding the structure of Regenger8 to be acceptable) and Regener8 receiving conditional approval from ASX regarding its admissions to the official list of the ASX. A summary of the material terms and conditions of the binding Tenement Sale & Purchase Agreement is set out in Annexure A.

Under the Proposed Transaction, GTI will receive 5 million fully paid ordinary shares in Regener8 upon its listing on the ASX, enabling GTI the ability to maintain exposure to the Niagara Gold Project via its equity interest in Regener8. GTI will also receive 1.5m performance rights1 and $150,000 in cash from Regener8. Eligible GTI shareholders will also have the opportunity to participate in a priority offer under Regener8's IPO.

It is anticipated that Regener8 will undertake the IPO and seek a listing onto the official list of the ASX

  • The terms of the Performance Rights are contained in Annexure A

Level 1/89 St Georges Terrace, Perth, WA 6000. Phone: +61 (0) 8 9226 2011, email: info@gtiresources.com.au web: www.gtiresources.com.au

Page 1 of 16

For personal use only

with a prospectus to be lodged during the first half of 2022. The IPO will raise a minimum of $4.5 million and a maximum of $5.5 million (before costs) at an issue price of $0.20 per share, with at least $2 million of this to be reserved for GTI shareholders under a priority offer, to be included in the prospectus.

The Proposed Transaction will create a new listed company, assisted by a dedicated board and management team, focused on exploration and development of the Niagara Gold Project. The transaction with Regener8 allows GTI to focus its efforts on advancing its US uranium projects where exploration drilling for ISR amenable uranium is currently underway at the Thor project in Wyoming's Great Divide Basin. The Proposed Transaction, based on advice from ASX, will not require approval of the Company's shareholders.

GTI Chairman Nathan Lude commented:

"Divestment of GTI's non‐core gold assets is a crucial step forward as we execute our strategy to focus the Company's financial and management resources on key uranium assets in the USA. By divesting these gold assets into Regener8, GTI will be able to focus on our key USA uranium assets while retaining exposure to a company that will be focused on the development of an exciting suite of gold exploration properties in the currently very active Kookynie belt of WA's eastern goldfields. GTI will retain a material shareholding and board representation in a well‐funded entity focused on gold exploration in WA. We believe this is a great opportunity to maximise shareholder value in these highly prospective gold assets."

ABOUT THE NIAGARA (KOOKYNIE) GOLD PROJECT ‐ WESTERN AUSTRALIA2

The Niagara Gold Project is located ~6 km southwest of Kookynie in the central goldfields of Western Australia. The project comprises one granted exploration licence, E40/342, and eight granted prospecting licences, P40/1506, P40/1513, P40/1515, P40/1516, P40/1517, P40/1518, P40/1492 and P40/1536 in the western part of the Niagara gold district of Western Australia (Niagara Goldfield).

The project consists of a consolidated holding over 5km of mineralised strike including extensive historic mine workings in the Niagara Goldfield. Access to the project is provided via Goldfields Highway from the town of Menzies and the sealed Kookynie Road which bisects the northern part of exploration licence E40/342 & the southern part of P40/1506 (Figure 1). The Niagara Goldfield was largely mined from 1898 up to the early 1900's (

Table 1) with production from the historic May workings dating up to 1914; the goldfield was briefly worked again in 1940 and 1941 but with limited success.

There are several notable gold deposits surrounding GTI's Niagara Gold Project area. Genesis Minerals Limited (ASX: GMD) are the current holders of the historical Orion/Sapphire Project, which has an inferred Mineral Resource of 690,000 tonnes at 2.2 g/t Au for 48,000 ounces Au (Genesis Minerals ASX Release 24 June 2020).

The historic Gladstone Mine, now held by Iris Metals Ltd (ASX: IR1), NW of the project area marks the western edge of the Niagara Goldfield and has a reported historical production of approximately 10,000 tons ore processed at 80.2 g/t Au (WAMEX Report A14010, Mount Edon Mines Pty Ltd, 1984).

The historic workings exploited high‐grade gold in narrow quartz vein targets by underground mining methods. There are two regional structural vein trends reflected in the distribution of historical workings, a N‐S to NNE‐SSW trend that is exploited by the Cosmopolitan, the largest mine in the neighbouring Kookynie Goldfield, and an E‐W to ENE‐WSW trend that hosts the historical Orion and Sapphire mines immediately to the south of the GTI tenement package (Figure 2).

The mineralised trends that represent high‐priority, advanced exploration targets in the east of the project area are collectively up to 2.5km in mineralised trend length.

Level 1/89 St Georges Terrace, Perth, WA 6000. Phone: +61 (0) 8 9226 2011, email: info@gtiresources.com.au, web: www.gtiresources.com.au

Page 2 of 16

Figure 1. Niagara (Kookynie) Gold Project, Western Australia ‐ Licences3 & Mineral Occurrences On 1:500,000 Geology.

onlyuse personal3 Note: This map does not show P40/1492 & P40/1536

Level 1/89 St Georges Terrace, Perth, WA 6000. Phone: +61 (0) 8 9226 2011, email: info@gtiresources.com.au web: www.gtiresources.com.au

Page 3 of 16

r

For personal use only

BACKGROUND TO THE NIAGARA (KOOKYNIE) GOLD PROJECT

As previously reported to ASX on 16/03/2021, GTI commissioned an independent compilation of historical mine records, from WAMEX reports, by CSA Global (CSA). The report assessed the historical gold production and exploration activity4 and potential prospectivity at the Company's prospecting licences and indicated that historical workings produced 5,100oz Au at a grade of 25.8 g/t between 1898 and 1914 (source Mount Edon Mines Pty Ltd, 1984). The CSA report focused on P40/1515, P40/1516, P40/1517, P40/1506, P40/1513 and P40/1518 (Figure 3). CSA concluded that extensive historic workings and reported high‐grade produc on in the east of the project area represent an advanced explora on play.

The tenements incorporate the historic White Cross and Perseverance mining areas and smaller historic working trends including the Christmas and Good Friday trends. The Orion Trend extends ENE to the south of the tenements and hosts the historic Orion/Sapphire Mine. The compilation report from CSA highlighted the material past production and drilling which has occurred on the newly consolidated land package.

GTI Executive Director Bruce Lane commented that "the report from CSA pulled together all of the known historical information available for the newly consolidated land package and what the report reveals has exceeded our expectations in terms of the exciting gold potential of the ground."

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE CSA REPORT

Historic workings in the tenement package targeted high‐grade quartz veins & were largely operated

from

with reported produc on of ,

tons at . g/t Au for

, oz Au (source: Mount

Edon Mines Pty Ltd,

). Signiﬁcant intersec

ons from historical drilling include (refer Table ):

o

May - White Cross:

m at

.

g/t Au from

m (RC

)

m at

.

g/t Au from

m (RC

)

m at

.

g/t Au from

m (RC

)

m at

.

g/t Au from

m (RC

)

m at

.

g/t Au from

m (RC

)

m at

.

g/t Au from

m (RC

)

m at

.

g/t Au from

m (DH

)

m at

.

g/t Au from

m (RC

)

m at

.

g/t Au from

m (RC

)

m at

.

g/t Au from

m (RC

)

m at

.

g/t Au from

m (RC

)

o

York - Good Friday:

m at

.

g/t Au from

m (DH

)

o

Perseverance:

m at

.

g/t Au from

m (BRC )

o

Green Bullet:

m at

.

g/t Au from

m (RONW

)

m at

.

g/t Au from

m (RONW

)

m at

.

g/t Au from

m (RONW

)

Level 1/89 St Georges Terrace, Perth, WA 6000. Phone: +61 (0) 8 9226 2011, email: info@gtiresources.com.au web: www.gtiresources.com.au

Page 4 of 16

For personal use only

Rock chip results from historical sampling include:

g/t Au (White Cliﬀs), . g/t Au (Green Bullet),

g/t Au (May - White Cross), g/t Au (Iolanthe),

g/t Au (York - Good Friday), and g/t Au

(Perseverance) (refer Figure

).

The project contains high priority advanced explora

on target areas, second priority intermediate

explora on target areas and

earlier stage third priority explora on target areas.

Historical drilling has targeted the historical workings at shallow levels with drilling typically to m depth or shallower. An opportunity exists to extend the known mineralisa on from historic workings to deeper levels and along strike with further drilling.

The mineralised trends that represent high‐priority, advanced explora on targets in the east of the project area are collec vely up to . km in length, including . km of the White Cross trend from the

May workings in the east to the Jarrahdale‐Spinaway workings in the west,

m of the Good Friday

trend, and

m of the Christmas trend.

The central and western project areas represent earlier‐stage explora on targets with records of only limited but high‐grade historic produc on.

Historical explora on results from the earlier‐stage explora on targets are encouraging with drilling

intersec ons up to m at . g/t Au (Green Bullet) and rock chip sampling results up to g/t Au (White Cliﬀs).

Figure 2: Historical workings in the project area (MINEDEX; WAMEX Report A14010)

Level 1/89 St Georges Terrace, Perth, WA 6000. Phone: +61 (0) 8 9226 2011, email: info@gtiresources.com.au, web: www.gtiresources.com.au

Page 5 of 16

