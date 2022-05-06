Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. GTM Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1437   TW0001437002

GTM HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(1437)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-22
24.75 TWD   +0.20%
04:06aGTM : Acquisition of securities (Refer to the announcement of 2022/5/6)
PU
06/09GTM : Announcement 2022 annual shareholders meeting passes removal of the non-compete clause for directors
PU
06/09GTM : Announcement for important resolutions of the Company's 2022 regular shareholders meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GTM : Acquisition of securities (Refer to the announcement of 2022/5/6)

06/24/2022 | 04:06am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: GTM HOLDINGS CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/24 Time of announcement 15:49:46
Subject 
 Acquisition of securities
(Refer to the announcement of 2022/5/6)
Date of events 2022/06/24 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name of the securities:FuSheng Precision Co., Ltd. Common shares
2.Trading date:2022/06/24~2022/06/24
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
Transaction amount: 3,000,000 Common Shares
at NT$195.00each per Share
Total monetary amount of transaction:NT$585,000,000.
4.Gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable in case of acquisition of
securities):N/A
5.Relationship with the underlying company of the trade:None
6.Current cumulative amount held, monetary amount, and shareholding
percentage of cumulative holdings of the securities being traded (including
the current trade), and status of any restriction of rights (e.g.pledges):
Cumulative monetary amount held: 3,000,000 common shares
Cumulative monetary amount held: NT$585,000,000
Shareholding percentage: 2.29%;
Restriction of rights: None.
7.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as
listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to
owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and
working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the
present:
Ratio to total assets: 107.90%
Ratio to owners'equity: 111.38%
Working capital: NT$51,812 thousand.
8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition or disposal:
Increase Company's profit
9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None
10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:
No
11.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company:NA
12.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
13.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

GTM Holdings Corp. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 08:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
