GTM : Acquisition of securities (Refer to the announcement of 2022/5/6)

Statement

1.Name of the securities:FuSheng Precision Co., Ltd. Common shares 2.Trading date:2022/06/24~2022/06/24 3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction: Transaction amount: 3,000,000 Common Shares at NT$195.00each per Share Total monetary amount of transaction:NT$585,000,000. 4.Gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable in case of acquisition of securities):N/A 5.Relationship with the underlying company of the trade:None 6.Current cumulative amount held, monetary amount, and shareholding percentage of cumulative holdings of the securities being traded (including the current trade), and status of any restriction of rights (e.g.pledges): Cumulative monetary amount held: 3,000,000 common shares Cumulative monetary amount held: NT$585,000,000 Shareholding percentage: 2.29%; Restriction of rights: None. 7.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the present: Ratio to total assets: 107.90% Ratio to owners'equity: 111.38% Working capital: NT$51,812 thousand. 8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition or disposal: Increase Company's profit 9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None 10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party: No 11.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company:NA 12.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA 13.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the audit committee:NA 14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None