  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. GTM Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1437   TW0001437002

GTM HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(1437)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-06
25.75 TWD    0.00%
05:12aGTM : Announcement 2022 annual shareholders meeting passes removal of the non-compete clause for directors
PU
05:02aGTM : Announcement for important resolutions of the Company's 2022 regular shareholders meeting
PU
05/06GTM Holdings Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GTM : Announcement 2022 annual shareholders meeting passes removal of the non-compete clause for directors

06/09/2022 | 05:12am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: GTM HOLDINGS CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/09 Time of announcement 16:55:24
Subject 
 Announcement 2022 annual shareholders meeting
passes removal of the non-compete clause for directors
Date of events 2022/06/09 To which item it meets paragraph 21
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/09
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
  conduct:Director/Sung-Jen Fang
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
The director of the Company intends to remove the prohibition of
non-competition of the director of the Company in accordance with Article
209 of the Company Act, without prejudice to the interests of the Company,
for his or her own conduct within the business scope of the Company.
The relevant non-competition conduct of directors is as follows.
Director/Sung-Jen Fang
TECO Image Systems Co., Ltd./Director
TECO Electric & Machinery Co., Ltd./Director
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
For the duration of serving as a director of the Company.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):
The 124,274,665 shares to attend; 120,390,714 shares approval votes for the
proposal, Accounting for 96.87% of the total number of shares to attend;
The proposal was approved by the attendance of shareholders representing
more than legal of the voting rights.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):N/A
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:N/A
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:N/A
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

GTM Holdings Corp. published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 09:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
