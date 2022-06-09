GTM : Announcement 2022 annual shareholders meeting passes removal of the non-compete clause for directors

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/09 2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive conduct:Director/Sung-Jen Fang 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage: The director of the Company intends to remove the prohibition of non-competition of the director of the Company in accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act, without prejudice to the interests of the Company, for his or her own conduct within the business scope of the Company. The relevant non-competition conduct of directors is as follows. Director/Sung-Jen Fang TECO Image Systems Co., Ltd./Director TECO Electric & Machinery Co., Ltd./Director 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: For the duration of serving as a director of the Company. 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act): The 124,274,665 shares to attend; 120,390,714 shares approval votes for the proposal, Accounting for 96.87% of the total number of shares to attend; The proposal was approved by the attendance of shareholders representing more than legal of the voting rights. 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors (if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter "N/A" below):N/A 7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's position in the enterprise:N/A 8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A 9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:N/A 11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None