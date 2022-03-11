GTM : Announcement for GTM Board of Directors approved the convening of the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/11 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/09 3.Shareholders meeting location:15F., No. 99, Fuxing N. Rd., Taipei City (Primasia Conference & Business Cente AA Room) 4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting / visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting 5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters: (1)2021 Business Report (2)Audit Committee's review of 2021 annual final accounting books and statements. (3)Report on 2021 employees'and directors'remuneration (4)Report on cash dividends from earnings for 2021 6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: (1)Acknowledgment of the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements. (2)Distribution of 2021 Retained Earnings. 7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion: (1)Amendment to the " Articles of Incorporation" (2)Amendment to the "Rules of Procedure for Shareholders'Meetings" (3)Amendment to the " Procedures for Asset Acquisition & Disposal " (4)Discussion to approve the lifting of non-competition restrictions for directors 8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None 9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None 10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None 11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/11 12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/09 13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None