GTM : Announcement for GTM Board of Directors approved the convening of the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
03/11/2022 | 02:16am EST
Provided by: GTM HOLDINGS CORPORATION
3
Date of announcement
2022/03/11
Time of announcement
14:57:09
Subject
Announcement for GTM Board of Directors approved
the convening of the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events
2022/03/11
To which item it meets
paragraph 17
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/11
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/09
3.Shareholders meeting location:15F., No. 99, Fuxing N. Rd., Taipei City
(Primasia Conference & Business Cente AA Room)
4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders
meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting /
visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting
5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
(1)2021 Business Report
(2)Audit Committee's review of 2021 annual final accounting books and
statements.
(3)Report on 2021 employees'and directors'remuneration
(4)Report on cash dividends from earnings for 2021
6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
(1)Acknowledgment of the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements.
(2)Distribution of 2021 Retained Earnings.
7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
(1)Amendment to the " Articles of Incorporation"
(2)Amendment to the "Rules of Procedure for Shareholders'Meetings"
(3)Amendment to the " Procedures for Asset Acquisition & Disposal "
(4)Discussion to approve the lifting of non-competition restrictions for
directors
8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None
9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None
10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None
11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/11
12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/09
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
GTM Holdings Corp. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 07:15:02 UTC.