    1437   TW0001437002

GTM HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(1437)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

GTM : Announcement for GTM Board of Directors approved the distribute dividends.

03/11/2022 | 02:06am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: GTM HOLDINGS CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/03/11 Time of announcement 14:55:31
Subject 
 Announcement for GTM Board of Directors approved
the distribute dividends.
Date of events 2022/03/11 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/03/11
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:2021
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):NT$0.9 per share
5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):NT$0 per share
6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):NT$183,034,156
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):NT$0 per share
8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):NT$0 per share
9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10

Disclaimer

GTM Holdings Corp. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 07:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 605 M 21,4 M 21,4 M
Net income 2020 358 M 12,6 M 12,6 M
Net Debt 2020 1 988 M 70,2 M 70,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
Yield 2020 2,83%
Capitalization 5 430 M 192 M 192 M
EV / Sales 2019 11,5x
EV / Sales 2020 11,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 52,8%
Chart GTM HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
GTM Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GTM HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chao Chi Ku Chairman & General Manager
Jui Tse Tseng Deputy General Manager, Head-Finance & Accounting
Yu Quan Chen Independent Director
Tsung Ju Chiang Independent Director
Chang Kuo Feng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GTM HOLDINGS CORPORATION3.29%192
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-5.76%33 038
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.26.76%32 753
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED8.84%32 557
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.3.39%30 732
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED5.59%30 107