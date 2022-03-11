GTM : Announcement for GTM Board of Directors approved the distribute dividends.
03/11/2022 | 02:06am EST
Provided by: GTM HOLDINGS CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/03/11
Time of announcement
14:55:31
Subject
Announcement for GTM Board of Directors approved
the distribute dividends.
Date of events
2022/03/11
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/03/11
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:2021
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):NT$0.9 per share
5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):NT$0 per share
6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):NT$183,034,156
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):NT$0 per share
8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):NT$0 per share
9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10
