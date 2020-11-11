GTN : 2020 AGM PresentationOpens in a new Window

Currently operates private corporate advisory and consulting business, Free Trade Hall and is the founder of Whooshkaa Podcasting Platform
Previously held the role of Managing Director of Macquarie Radio Network, where he also acted as Chief Operating Officer and company secretary
Over 35 years of experience in the radio and media industry
Co-foundedATN in 1997 and later co-founded Global Traffic Network and served as Chairman, CEO and President since its inception in 2005
Previously founded Wisconsin Information Systems
Previously owned and operated radio and television stations in major markets in the United States
Over 40 years of experience in commercial banking, investment banking and operational business management
Currently Chairman of Visit Sunshine Coast Limited, a Director of First American Title Insurance Company of Australia, First Mortgage Services, Sunshine Coast Airport, and a board member of Sunshine Coast Events
Previously held positions as Director of GetSwift Limited, Lendlease Corporation, Aston Resources and Transurban Holdings
Vice President, Advertising Sales for Latin America & Global Sports Partnerships for CNN International Commercial. Currently oversees the pan-regional ad sales business for CNN International, CNN en Español, CNN.com /international and CNN Español.com for Latin American clients and global sports federations & partnerships who want to target international consumers.
From 1999 to 2015, was with Viacom in various roles, her last as Vice President, International Marketing Partnerships and Pan-regional Ad Sales.
Experience as a C-suite executive in large Australian media companies, including as CEO of Foxtel and News Corp Australia, interim-CEO of REA Group and Chairman of MCN.
Currently lead Independent Director of Village Roadshow Limited and Non-Executive Chairman of Quantium
Formerly a partner at The Boston Consulting Group where he led the Asia Pacific Organisation Practice and worked across media, consumer and financial services businesses.
