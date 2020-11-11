GTN : Chairman's Address - 2020 AGMOpens in a new Window

12 November 2020

CHAIRMAN'S ADDRESS - 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Good morning ladies and gentlemen. I am Rob Loewenthal, the Chairman of GTN.

On behalf of the GTN Board, I would like to welcome you here to our virtual 2020 Annual General Meeting. A quorum is present and I declare the meeting open.

We are joined today by GTN's Board of Directors and Senior Executives, including the Founder and CEO Bill Yde.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant negative impact on both the global broadcast media industry and our business. GTN advertising revenue declined by 13% in FY20. Given the Company's high fixed cost business model, the decline in revenue caused a 62% decrease in Adjusted EBITDA.

Despite the high fixed cost nature of the business we were able to identify some material cost savings including the non-renewal of the Nine Radio contract, which had an immediate positive effect on EBITDA. The Company has not required additional capital and will continue to weather the pandemic with its strong balance sheet and low level of net debt.

The Notice of Meeting includes six items of business that I will discuss when we move into the formal part of the meeting. But before that I will make some general observations about the previous financial year and the current financial year to date, then Bill Yde will provide us with an update and business outlook. I will then return to open the formal proceedings.

Revenue grew 1.4% in the first half of FY20 and was on track to achieve solid growth in the third quarter until COVID-19 related cancellations occurred in March 2020. Despite this loss of revenue, third quarter revenue still increased 4% compared to the previous year, leading to a 2% increase in revenue for the nine months up to 31 March 2020. Unfortunately, the pandemic, including lockdowns in most of our markets, led to a 57% decrease in revenue for the fourth quarter and a 13% decrease in revenue for the 2020 financial year.