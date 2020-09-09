GTN : Change in substantial holding from MUFGOpens in a new Window

Form 604 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of change of interests of substantial holder To: Company Name/Scheme: GTN LIMITED ACN/ARSN 606 841 801 1. Details of substantial holder Name Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. There was a change in the interests of the 4 September 2020 substantial holder on The previous notice was given to the company on 5 June 2020 The previous notice was dated 5 June 2020 The holder became aware on 8 September 2020 2. Previous and present voting power The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows: Class of securities Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (%) Person's votes Voting power (%) Fully Paid ordinary shares 19,365,665 9.00 21,865,665 10.16

3. Changes in relevant interest

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of Person whose Consideration given in Class and number Person's votes relevant interest Nature of change of securities change relation to change affected changed affected See annexure A to this notice 4.Present relevant interests Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows: Holder of Registered holder Person entitled to be Nature of relevant Class and number Person's votes relevant of securities registered as holder interest of securities interest Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Citicorp Nominees Pty has a relevant interest in under section Fully paid 608(3) of the Corporations Act as 21,865,665 21,865,665 Group, Inc. Limited (Australia) ordinary shares Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited. 5. Changes in association The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows: Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association 6. Addresses The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: Name Address Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. 2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan

Dated 9 September 2020

