GTN : Change in substantial holding from MUFGOpens in a new Window

09/09/2020 | 03:35am EDT
Form 604
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
To: Company Name/Scheme:
GTN LIMITED
ACN/ARSN
606 841 801
1. Details of substantial holder
Name
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
There was a change in the interests of the
4 September 2020
substantial holder on
The previous notice was given to the company on
5 June 2020
The previous notice was dated
5 June 2020
The holder became aware on
8 September 2020
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or
an associate had a relevant interest in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the
company or scheme are as follows:
Class of securities
Previous notice
Present notice
Person's votes
Voting power (%)
Person's votes
Voting power (%)
Fully Paid ordinary shares
19,365,665
9.00
21,865,665
10.16
3. Changes in relevant interest
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of
Person whose
Consideration given in
Class and number
Person's votes
relevant interest
Nature of change
of securities
change
relation to change
affected
changed
affected
See annexure A to this notice
4.Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of
Registered holder
Person entitled to be
Nature of relevant
Class and number
Person's votes
relevant
of securities
registered as holder
interest
of securities
interest
Relevant interest in securities that First
Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Citicorp Nominees Pty
has a relevant interest in under section
Fully paid
608(3) of the Corporations Act as
21,865,665
21,865,665
Group, Inc.
Limited (Australia)
ordinary shares
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
has voting power of 100% in First
Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the
substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan
Signature
Dated 9 September 2020
Authorised Signatory
Annexure A
This is annexure A of 1 page referred to in Form 604 (Notice of change of interest of substantial holder), signed by me and dated 9 September 2020.
Authorised Signatory
Dated 9 September 2020
Person's
Person whose relevant interest
Consideration given in
Class and number of
votes
Date of change
changed
Nature of change
relation to change
securities affected
affected
Purchase of securities by an
entity controlled by First
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
Sentier Investors Holdings Pty
4/09/2020
Inc.
Limited
210,000.00
500,000 Ordinary shares
500,000
Purchase of securities by an
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
entity controlled by First
Sentier Investors Holdings Pty
1/07/2020
Inc.
Limited
780,000.00
2,000,000 Ordinary shares
2,000,000
