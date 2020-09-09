GTN : Change in substantial holding from MUFGOpens in a new Window

Log in
GTN LIMITED

(GTN)
GTN : Change in substantial holding from MUFG

09/09/2020 | 03:35am EDT

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To: Company Name/Scheme:

GTN LIMITED

ACN/ARSN

606 841 801

1. Details of substantial holder

Name

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

There was a change in the interests of the

4 September 2020

substantial holder on

The previous notice was given to the company on

5 June 2020

The previous notice was dated

5 June 2020

The holder became aware on

8 September 2020

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or

an associate had a relevant interest in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the

company or scheme are as follows:

Class of securities

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (%)

Person's votes

Voting power (%)

Fully Paid ordinary shares

19,365,665

9.00

21,865,665

10.16

3. Changes in relevant interest

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Consideration given in

Class and number

Person's votes

relevant interest

Nature of change

of securities

change

relation to change

affected

changed

affected

See annexure A to this notice

4.Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of

Registered holder

Person entitled to be

Nature of relevant

Class and number

Person's votes

relevant

of securities

registered as holder

interest

of securities

interest

Relevant interest in securities that First

Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Citicorp Nominees Pty

has a relevant interest in under section

Fully paid

608(3) of the Corporations Act as

21,865,665

21,865,665

Group, Inc.

Limited (Australia)

ordinary shares

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

has voting power of 100% in First

Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the

substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan

Signature

Dated 9 September 2020

Authorised Signatory

Annexure A

This is annexure A of 1 page referred to in Form 604 (Notice of change of interest of substantial holder), signed by me and dated 9 September 2020.

Authorised Signatory

Dated 9 September 2020

Person's

Person whose relevant interest

Consideration given in

Class and number of

votes

Date of change

changed

Nature of change

relation to change

securities affected

affected

Purchase of securities by an

entity controlled by First

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

Sentier Investors Holdings Pty

4/09/2020

Inc.

Limited

210,000.00

500,000 Ordinary shares

500,000

Purchase of securities by an

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

entity controlled by First

Sentier Investors Holdings Pty

1/07/2020

Inc.

Limited

780,000.00

2,000,000 Ordinary shares

2,000,000

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GTN Limited published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 07:34:05 UTC
