GTN : Change in substantial holdingOpens in a new Window
09/18/2020 | 02:30am EDT
Form 604
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
To Company Name/Scheme
GTN Ltd
ACN/ARSN:
38 606 841 801
Source:
Australian Business Register
1. Details of substantial holder
(1)
Name:
Perennial Value Management Limited (PVM)
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
22 090 879 904
There was a change in the interest of the substantial holder on
16 September 2020
The previous notice was given to the company on
20 May 2020
The previous notice was dated
18 May 2020
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relavant interest
Class of securities (4)
Previous notice
Present notice
Person's votes
Voting Power (%) (5)
Person's votes
Voting Power (%) (5)
Ordinary
32,238,858
14.98
28,717,453
13.34
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the
Date of change
Person whose relevant
Nature of change (6)
Consideration given in
Class & number of
Person's votes affected
interest changed
relation to change (7)
securities affected
22/05/2020
BNP Paribas Securities
Sell On the Market
$
7,261.55
15,914
15,914
Services
22/05/2020
BNP Paribas Securities
Sell On the Market
$
2,508.28
5,497
5,497
Services
22/05/2020
National Asset Servicing
Sell On the Market
$
3,843.86
8,424
8,424
22/05/2020
Northern Trust
Sell On the Market
$
5,381.14
11,793
11,793
1/06/2020
BNP Paribas Securities
Sell On the Market
$
268,943.49
505,223
505,223
Services
1/06/2020
BNP Paribas Securities
Sell On the Market
$
103,797.77
194,989
194,989
Services
1/06/2020
National Asset Servicing
Sell On the Market
$
156,746.68
294,456
294,456
1/06/2020
Northern Trust
Sell On the Market
$
222,081.22
417,190
417,190
3/06/2020
BNP Paribas Securities
Sell On the Market
$
5,433.40
10,486
10,486
Services
4/06/2020
BNP Paribas Securities
Sell On the Market
$
64.47
124
124
Services
5/06/2020
BNP Paribas Securities
Sell On the Market
$
3,392.77
6,526
6,526
Services
9/06/2020
BNP Paribas Securities
Sell On the Market
$
20,673.55
38,854
38,854
Services
19/06/2020
BNP Paribas Securities
Buy On the Market
$
127,252.76
295,287
295,287
Services
19/06/2020
National Asset Servicing
Buy On the Market
$
226,038.94
524,518
524,518
19/06/2020
Northern Trust
Buy On the Market
$
295,735.83
686,248
686,248
24/06/2020
National Asset Servicing
Sell On the Market
$
39,762.75
89,451
89,451
24/06/2020
Northern Trust
Sell On the Market
$
58,220.10
130,973
130,973
3/08/2020
BNP Paribas Securities
Buy On the Market
$
2,115.26
7,278
7,278
Services
3/08/2020
National Asset Servicing
Buy On the Market
$
5,806.95
19,980
19,980
3/08/2020
Northern Trust
Buy On the Market
$
64,737.29
222,742
222,742
24/08/2020
BNP Paribas Securities
Sell On the Market
$
276,889.50
750,000
750,000
Services
28/08/2020
BNP Paribas Securities
Sell On the Market
$
27,318.77
63,546
63,546
Services
4/09/2020
BNP Paribas Securities
Sell On the Market
$
200,756.90
478,519
478,519
Services
4/09/2020
BNP Paribas Securities
Sell On the Market
$
9,012.10
21,481
21,481
Services
8/09/2020
Northern Trust
Sell On the Market
$
74,692.37
184,741
184,741
15/09/2020
Northern Trust
Sell On the Market
$
819,708.40
2,049,271
2,049,271
4. Present Relevant Interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Registered holder of
Person entitled to be
Nature of relevant
Class & number of
Person's votes
securities
registered as holder (8)
interest (6)
securities (Ord)
Perennial Value Management
National Asset Servicing
National Asset Servicing
5,689,201
5,689,201
5,689,201
Limited
Perennial Value Management
Northern Trust
Northern Trust
5,899,732
5,899,732
5,899,732
Limited
Perennial Value Management
BNP Paribas Securities Services
BNP Paribas Securities
10,670,433
10,670,433
10,670,433
Limited
Services
Perennial Value Management
Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited
Citicorp Nominees Pty
6,458,087
6,458,087
6,458,087
Limited
Limited
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting
Name & ACN
Nature of association
Not applicable
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form as as follows:
Name
Address
Perennial Value Management Ltd
Level 27, 88 Phillip St
Sydney NSW 2000
GTN Ltd
Gtn LtdLevel 42, Northpoint 100 Miller Street, North
Signature
Print Name
Bill Anastasopoulos
Capacity
Company Secretary
Sign Here
18/09/2020
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
GTN Limited published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 06:29:03 UTC
All news about GTN LIMITED
Sales 2021
154 M
113 M
113 M
Net income 2021
1,90 M
1,39 M
1,39 M
Net Debt 2021
9,78 M
7,15 M
7,15 M
P/E ratio 2021
13,2x
Yield 2021
1,69%
Capitalization
85,0 M
62,1 M
62,2 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,61x
EV / Sales 2022
0,45x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
89,3%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends GTN LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
4
Average target price
0,84 AUD
Last Close Price
0,40 AUD
Spread / Highest target
194%
Spread / Average Target
111%
Spread / Lowest Target
19,0%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.