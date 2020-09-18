GTN : Change in substantial holdingOpens in a new Window

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme GTN Ltd ACN/ARSN: 38 606 841 801 Source: Australian Business Register 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name: Perennial Value Management Limited (PVM) ACN/ARSN (if applicable) 22 090 879 904

There was a change in the interest of the substantial holder on 16 September 2020 The previous notice was given to the company on 20 May 2020 The previous notice was dated 18 May 2020

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relavant interest

Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting Power (%) (5) Person's votes Voting Power (%) (5) Ordinary 32,238,858 14.98 28,717,453 13.34

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the

Date of change Person whose relevant Nature of change (6) Consideration given in Class & number of Person's votes affected interest changed relation to change (7) securities affected 22/05/2020 BNP Paribas Securities Sell On the Market $ 7,261.55 15,914 15,914 Services 22/05/2020 BNP Paribas Securities Sell On the Market $ 2,508.28 5,497 5,497 Services 22/05/2020 National Asset Servicing Sell On the Market $ 3,843.86 8,424 8,424 22/05/2020 Northern Trust Sell On the Market $ 5,381.14 11,793 11,793 1/06/2020 BNP Paribas Securities Sell On the Market $ 268,943.49 505,223 505,223 Services 1/06/2020 BNP Paribas Securities Sell On the Market $ 103,797.77 194,989 194,989 Services 1/06/2020 National Asset Servicing Sell On the Market $ 156,746.68 294,456 294,456 1/06/2020 Northern Trust Sell On the Market $ 222,081.22 417,190 417,190 3/06/2020 BNP Paribas Securities Sell On the Market $ 5,433.40 10,486 10,486 Services 4/06/2020 BNP Paribas Securities Sell On the Market $ 64.47 124 124 Services 5/06/2020 BNP Paribas Securities Sell On the Market $ 3,392.77 6,526 6,526 Services 9/06/2020 BNP Paribas Securities Sell On the Market $ 20,673.55 38,854 38,854 Services 19/06/2020 BNP Paribas Securities Buy On the Market $ 127,252.76 295,287 295,287 Services 19/06/2020 National Asset Servicing Buy On the Market $ 226,038.94 524,518 524,518 19/06/2020 Northern Trust Buy On the Market $ 295,735.83 686,248 686,248 24/06/2020 National Asset Servicing Sell On the Market $ 39,762.75 89,451 89,451 24/06/2020 Northern Trust Sell On the Market $ 58,220.10 130,973 130,973 3/08/2020 BNP Paribas Securities Buy On the Market $ 2,115.26 7,278 7,278 Services 3/08/2020 National Asset Servicing Buy On the Market $ 5,806.95 19,980 19,980 3/08/2020 Northern Trust Buy On the Market $ 64,737.29 222,742 222,742 24/08/2020 BNP Paribas Securities Sell On the Market $ 276,889.50 750,000 750,000 Services 28/08/2020 BNP Paribas Securities Sell On the Market $ 27,318.77 63,546 63,546 Services 4/09/2020 BNP Paribas Securities Sell On the Market $ 200,756.90 478,519 478,519 Services 4/09/2020 BNP Paribas Securities Sell On the Market $ 9,012.10 21,481 21,481 Services 8/09/2020 Northern Trust Sell On the Market $ 74,692.37 184,741 184,741 15/09/2020 Northern Trust Sell On the Market $ 819,708.40 2,049,271 2,049,271

