GTN : Change in substantial holdingOpens in a new Window

09/18/2020 | 02:30am EDT

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

GTN Ltd

ACN/ARSN:

38 606 841 801

Source:

Australian Business Register

1. Details of substantial holder

(1)

Name:

Perennial Value Management Limited (PVM)

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

22 090 879 904

There was a change in the interest of the substantial holder on

16 September 2020

The previous notice was given to the company on

20 May 2020

The previous notice was dated

18 May 2020

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relavant interest

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting Power (%) (5)

Person's votes

Voting Power (%) (5)

Ordinary

32,238,858

14.98

28,717,453

13.34

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the

Date of change

Person whose relevant

Nature of change (6)

Consideration given in

Class & number of

Person's votes affected

interest changed

relation to change (7)

securities affected

22/05/2020

BNP Paribas Securities

Sell On the Market

$

7,261.55

15,914

15,914

Services

22/05/2020

BNP Paribas Securities

Sell On the Market

$

2,508.28

5,497

5,497

Services

22/05/2020

National Asset Servicing

Sell On the Market

$

3,843.86

8,424

8,424

22/05/2020

Northern Trust

Sell On the Market

$

5,381.14

11,793

11,793

1/06/2020

BNP Paribas Securities

Sell On the Market

$

268,943.49

505,223

505,223

Services

1/06/2020

BNP Paribas Securities

Sell On the Market

$

103,797.77

194,989

194,989

Services

1/06/2020

National Asset Servicing

Sell On the Market

$

156,746.68

294,456

294,456

1/06/2020

Northern Trust

Sell On the Market

$

222,081.22

417,190

417,190

3/06/2020

BNP Paribas Securities

Sell On the Market

$

5,433.40

10,486

10,486

Services

4/06/2020

BNP Paribas Securities

Sell On the Market

$

64.47

124

124

Services

5/06/2020

BNP Paribas Securities

Sell On the Market

$

3,392.77

6,526

6,526

Services

9/06/2020

BNP Paribas Securities

Sell On the Market

$

20,673.55

38,854

38,854

Services

19/06/2020

BNP Paribas Securities

Buy On the Market

$

127,252.76

295,287

295,287

Services

19/06/2020

National Asset Servicing

Buy On the Market

$

226,038.94

524,518

524,518

19/06/2020

Northern Trust

Buy On the Market

$

295,735.83

686,248

686,248

24/06/2020

National Asset Servicing

Sell On the Market

$

39,762.75

89,451

89,451

24/06/2020

Northern Trust

Sell On the Market

$

58,220.10

130,973

130,973

3/08/2020

BNP Paribas Securities

Buy On the Market

$

2,115.26

7,278

7,278

Services

3/08/2020

National Asset Servicing

Buy On the Market

$

5,806.95

19,980

19,980

3/08/2020

Northern Trust

Buy On the Market

$

64,737.29

222,742

222,742

24/08/2020

BNP Paribas Securities

Sell On the Market

$

276,889.50

750,000

750,000

Services

28/08/2020

BNP Paribas Securities

Sell On the Market

$

27,318.77

63,546

63,546

Services

4/09/2020

BNP Paribas Securities

Sell On the Market

$

200,756.90

478,519

478,519

Services

4/09/2020

BNP Paribas Securities

Sell On the Market

$

9,012.10

21,481

21,481

Services

8/09/2020

Northern Trust

Sell On the Market

$

74,692.37

184,741

184,741

15/09/2020

Northern Trust

Sell On the Market

$

819,708.40

2,049,271

2,049,271

4. Present Relevant Interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of

Person entitled to be

Nature of relevant

Class & number of

Person's votes

securities

registered as holder (8)

interest (6)

securities (Ord)

Perennial Value Management

National Asset Servicing

National Asset Servicing

5,689,201

5,689,201

5,689,201

Limited

Perennial Value Management

Northern Trust

Northern Trust

5,899,732

5,899,732

5,899,732

Limited

Perennial Value Management

BNP Paribas Securities Services

BNP Paribas Securities

10,670,433

10,670,433

10,670,433

Limited

Services

Perennial Value Management

Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited

Citicorp Nominees Pty

6,458,087

6,458,087

6,458,087

Limited

Limited

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting

Name & ACN

Nature of association

Not applicable

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form as as follows:

Name

Address

Perennial Value Management Ltd

Level 27, 88 Phillip St

Sydney NSW 2000

GTN Ltd

Gtn LtdLevel 42, Northpoint 100 Miller Street, North

Signature

Print Name

Bill Anastasopoulos

Capacity

Company Secretary

Sign Here

18/09/2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GTN Limited published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 06:29:03 UTC
