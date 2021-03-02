GTN : Change in substantial holdingOpens in a new Window

Form 604

Corporations Law

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompany Name/SchemeGTN Limited (GTN)ACN/ARSN 606 841 801

1.

Details of substantial holder (1)

Name Viburnum Funds Pty Ltd ("Viburnum") and each of the parties listed in Annexure A

ABN (if applicable) 126 348 990

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 01/03/2021

The previous notice was given to the company on 19/10/2020

The previous notice was dated

19/10/2020

2.

Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) FPO 54,815,901 25.46% 58,066,513 26.97% Class of securities (4) Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes FPO 54,815,901 25.46% 58,066,513 Previous notice Present notice

Voting power (5)

3.

Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change Person whose relevant interest changed Nature of change (6) Consideration given in relation to change (7) Class and number of securities affected Person's votes affected 20 / 11 / 2020 Viburnum Purchase of shares on market $ 890,000 2,000,000 FPO 2,000,000 01 / 03 / 2021 Viburnum Purchase of shares on market $ 687,837 1,250,612 FPO 1,250,612 Date of change Person whose

20 / 11 / 2020 01 / 03 / 2021

Viburnum

Purchase of

Viburnum

Purchase of

$ 890,000 $ 687,837

2,000,000 FPO

1,250,612 FPO

2,000,000 1,250,612

4.

Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of securities Person entitled to be registered as holder (8) Nature of relevant interest (6) Class and number of securities Person's votes Viburnum JP Morgan Nominees Australia Ltd; or Bank of New York Mellon Viburnum Power to (or to control) exercise vote and/or dispose of the securities as discretionary investment managers or advisers of superannuation funds, pooled superannuation trusts, managed investment schemes and investment management agreements. 54,652,111 FPO 54,652,111 Viburnum Associates referred to in Annexure A As above As above Relevant interest under section 608(3)(a) and/or 608(3)(b) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). JP Morgan

Holder of

Viburnum

54,652,111

The Myer Family Investments Pty Ltd ("MFI") National Nominees Ltd MFI Relevant interest under section 608(1)(a) of the Corporation Act 2001 (Cth). 2,914,402 FPO 2,914,402 CE & P Coleman ATF The Coleman Superannuation Fund ("Coleman") Coleman Coleman Relevant interest under section 608(3)(a) and/or 608(3)(b) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). 500,000 FPO 500,000 2,914,402

500,000

5.

Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association N/A Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) N/A

Nature of association

6.

Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address Viburnum 31 Carrington Street, Nedlands, WA, 6009 MFI Level 7, 171 Collins Street, Melbourne, VIC 3000 Coleman C/- 47 Outram Street, West Perth, WA, 6005 Name

Address

Signature

Print Name

David St Quintin

Capacity Company Secretary

Date

02 / 03 / 2021

Annexure A to form 604

This is Annexure A of 1 page referred to in ASIC form 604 (Notice of change of interests of substantial holder), for GTN Limited

David St Quintin Company Secretary 2 March 2021

Viburnum Funds Pty Ltd Subsidiaries ("Viburnum Subsidiaries"):

Viburnum Management Pty Ltd (ACN 126 937 424)

Viburnum Holdings (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.

V3 Trustees Pte. Ltd.

V3 Management Pte. Ltd. Viburnum Management Pte. Ltd

Viburnum Funds Pty Ltd Associates ("Viburnum Associates"):

Gilbeyallen Investments Pty Ltd (ACN 164 108 258)

Fatty Holdings Pty Ltd (ACN 120 119 780)

CE & P Coleman ATF The Coleman Superannuation Fund