GTN : Change in substantial holdingOpens in a new Window

GTN LIMITED

(GTN)
GTN : Change in substantial holding

03/02/2021 | 12:17am EST
Form 604

Corporations Law

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompany Name/SchemeGTN Limited (GTN)ACN/ARSN 606 841 801

1.

Details of substantial holder (1)

Name Viburnum Funds Pty Ltd ("Viburnum") and each of the parties listed in Annexure A

ABN (if applicable) 126 348 990

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 01/03/2021

The previous notice was given to the company on 19/10/2020

The previous notice was dated

19/10/2020

2.

Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

FPO

54,815,901

25.46%

58,066,513

26.97%

3.

Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of change (6)

Consideration given in relation to change (7)

Class and number of securities affected

Person's votes affected

20 / 11 / 2020

Viburnum

Purchase of shares on market

$ 890,000

2,000,000 FPO

2,000,000

01 / 03 / 2021

Viburnum

Purchase of shares on market

$ 687,837

1,250,612 FPO

1,250,612

4.

Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of securities

Person entitled to be registered as holder (8)

Nature of relevant interest (6)

Class and number of securities

Person's votes

Viburnum

JP Morgan Nominees Australia Ltd; or

Bank of New York Mellon

Viburnum

Power to (or to control) exercise vote and/or dispose of the securities as discretionary investment managers or advisers of superannuation funds, pooled superannuation trusts, managed investment schemes and investment management agreements.

54,652,111 FPO

54,652,111

Viburnum Associates referred to in Annexure A

As above

As above

Relevant interest under section 608(3)(a) and/or 608(3)(b) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

The Myer Family Investments Pty Ltd ("MFI")

National Nominees Ltd

MFI

Relevant interest under section 608(1)(a) of the Corporation Act 2001 (Cth).

2,914,402 FPO

2,914,402

CE & P Coleman ATF The Coleman Superannuation Fund ("Coleman")

Coleman

Coleman

Relevant interest under section 608(3)(a) and/or 608(3)(b) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

500,000 FPO

500,000

5.

Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

6.

Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Viburnum

31 Carrington Street, Nedlands, WA, 6009

MFI

Level 7, 171 Collins Street, Melbourne, VIC 3000

Coleman

C/- 47 Outram Street, West Perth, WA, 6005

Signature

Print Name

David St Quintin

Capacity Company Secretary

Sign Here

Date

02 / 03 / 2021

Annexure A to form 604

This is Annexure A of 1 page referred to in ASIC form 604 (Notice of change of interests of substantial holder), for GTN Limited

David St Quintin Company Secretary 2 March 2021

Viburnum Funds Pty Ltd Subsidiaries ("Viburnum Subsidiaries"):

Viburnum Management Pty Ltd (ACN 126 937 424)

Viburnum Holdings (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.

V3 Trustees Pte. Ltd.

V3 Management Pte. Ltd. Viburnum Management Pte. Ltd

Viburnum Funds Pty Ltd Associates ("Viburnum Associates"):

Gilbeyallen Investments Pty Ltd (ACN 164 108 258)

Fatty Holdings Pty Ltd (ACN 120 119 780)

CE & P Coleman ATF The Coleman Superannuation Fund

Disclaimer

GTN Limited published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 05:16:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
GTN  : Change in substantial holding
