GTN : Change in substantial holdingOpens in a new Window

Form 604
Corporations Law
Section 671B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
ToCompany Name/SchemeGTN Limited (GTN)ACN/ARSN 606 841 801
1.
Details of substantial holder (1)
Name Viburnum Funds Pty Ltd ("Viburnum") and each of the parties listed in Annexure A
ABN (if applicable) 126 348 990
There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 01/03/2021
The previous notice was given to the company on 19/10/2020
The previous notice was dated
19/10/2020
2.
Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
|
Class of securities (4)
|
Previous notice
|
Present notice
|
Person's votes
|
Voting power (5)
|
Person's votes
|
Voting power (5)
|
FPO
|
54,815,901
|
25.46%
|
58,066,513
|
26.97%
|
3.
Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
|
Date of change
|
Person whose relevant interest changed
|
Nature of change (6)
|
Consideration given in relation to change (7)
|
Class and number of securities affected
|
Person's votes affected
|
20 / 11 / 2020
|
Viburnum
|
Purchase of shares on market
|
$ 890,000
|
2,000,000 FPO
|
2,000,000
|
01 / 03 / 2021
|
Viburnum
|
Purchase of shares on market
|
$ 687,837
|
1,250,612 FPO
|
1,250,612
4.
Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
|
Holder of relevant interest
|
Registered holder of securities
|
Person entitled to be registered as holder (8)
|
Nature of relevant interest (6)
|
Class and number of securities
|
Person's votes
|
Viburnum
|
JP Morgan Nominees Australia Ltd; or
Bank of New York Mellon
|
Viburnum
|
Power to (or to control) exercise vote and/or dispose of the securities as discretionary investment managers or advisers of superannuation funds, pooled superannuation trusts, managed investment schemes and investment management agreements.
|
54,652,111 FPO
|
54,652,111
|
Viburnum Associates referred to in Annexure A
|
As above
|
As above
|
Relevant interest under section 608(3)(a) and/or 608(3)(b) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).
JP Morgan
Holder of
Viburnum
54,652,111
|
The Myer Family Investments Pty Ltd ("MFI")
|
National Nominees Ltd
|
MFI
|
Relevant interest under section 608(1)(a) of the Corporation Act 2001 (Cth).
|
2,914,402 FPO
|
2,914,402
|
CE & P Coleman ATF The Coleman Superannuation Fund ("Coleman")
|
Coleman
|
Coleman
|
Relevant interest under section 608(3)(a) and/or 608(3)(b) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).
|
500,000 FPO
|
500,000
2,914,402
500,000
5.
Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
|
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
|
Nature of association
|
N/A
6.
Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
|
Name
|
Address
|
Viburnum
|
31 Carrington Street, Nedlands, WA, 6009
|
MFI
|
Level 7, 171 Collins Street, Melbourne, VIC 3000
|
Coleman
|
C/- 47 Outram Street, West Perth, WA, 6005
Signature
Print Name
David St Quintin
Capacity Company Secretary
Sign Here
Date
02 / 03 / 2021
Annexure A to form 604
This is Annexure A of 1 page referred to in ASIC form 604 (Notice of change of interests of substantial holder), for GTN Limited
David St Quintin Company Secretary 2 March 2021
Viburnum Funds Pty Ltd Subsidiaries ("Viburnum Subsidiaries"):
Viburnum Management Pty Ltd (ACN 126 937 424)
Viburnum Holdings (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.
V3 Trustees Pte. Ltd.
V3 Management Pte. Ltd. Viburnum Management Pte. Ltd
Viburnum Funds Pty Ltd Associates ("Viburnum Associates"):
Gilbeyallen Investments Pty Ltd (ACN 164 108 258)
Fatty Holdings Pty Ltd (ACN 120 119 780)
CE & P Coleman ATF The Coleman Superannuation Fund