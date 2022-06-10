Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. GTPL Hathway Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    540602   INE869I01013

GTPL HATHWAY LIMITED

(540602)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-08
154.60 INR   -0.03%
10:43aGTPL HATHWAY : Appointment
PU
04/23GTPL HATHWAY : Related Party Transaction
PU
04/15GTPL HATHWAY : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GTPL Hathway : Appointment

06/10/2022 | 10:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ref. No.: GTPL/SE/2022

June 10, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza,

Dalal Street,

Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400051

Scrip Code: 540602

Trading Symbol: GTPL

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

We wish to inform you that the members of the Company, at the 16th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held today i.e. June 10, 2022, appointed M/s Deloitte Haskins & Sells, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No 117365W), as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of five consecutive years to hold office from the conclusion of the said AGM till the conclusion of the 21st AGM of the Company.

M/s Khimji Kunverji & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 105146W/W100621), completed their present term as the Statutory Auditors on conclusion of the 16th AGM.

M/s. Deloitte Haskins & Sells (""Firm"") is registered with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (Registration No. 117365W). It is one of the network firms within Deloitte India ("DHS"). DHS has around 2,500 professionals and staff and has offices in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad Coimbatore, Kochi, Pune, Jamshedpur and Goa. The Firm's office is at 19th Floor, Shapath V, B/S Crowne Plaza Hotel, Opp. Karnavati Club, S. G. Highway, Ahmedabad - 380015, Gujarat, India.

Kindly take the above intimation on your record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For GTPL Hathway Limited

Hardik Sanghvi

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

FCS: 7247

Disclaimer

GTPL Hathway Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 14:42:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GTPL HATHWAY LIMITED
10:43aGTPL HATHWAY : Appointment
PU
04/23GTPL HATHWAY : Related Party Transaction
PU
04/15GTPL HATHWAY : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
04/11TRANSCRIPT : GTPL Hathway Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 11, 2022
CI
04/11GTPL Hathway's Consolidated Profit Drops in Fiscal Q4
MT
04/09GTPL Hathway Limited Recommends Dividend for the Financial Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/08GTPL Hathway Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ende..
CI
04/03GTPL Hathway Increases Shareholding in GTPL Rajwadi
MT
04/01GTPL Hathway Board to Consider Interim Dividend for Fiscal 2022
MT
02/10GTPL Hathway Sells 50% Stake in Joint Venture Company
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 25 700 M 330 M 330 M
Net income 2023 2 183 M 28,0 M 28,0 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,97x
Yield 2023 2,59%
Capitalization 17 387 M 223 M 223 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,68x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 729
Free-Float 22,5%
Chart GTPL HATHWAY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GTPL Hathway Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 154,60 INR
Average target price 290,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 87,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paramveersinh A. Jadeja Managing Director & Executive Director
Anil Bothra Chief Financial Officer
Rajan Gupta Chairman
Hardik Sanghvi Secretary & Compliance Officer
Bharat B. Chovatia Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GTPL HATHWAY LIMITED-41.29%224
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION-24.95%19 787
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION-38.63%11 024
COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.-2.63%3 621
MEGACABLE HOLDINGS, S. A. B. DE C. V.-23.09%2 390
WIDEOPENWEST, INC.-0.19%1 849