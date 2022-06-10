GTPL Hathway : Appointment

Ref. No.: GTPL/SE/2022 June 10, 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, Dalal Street, Plot No. C/1, G Block, Mumbai 400 001 Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400051 Scrip Code: 540602 Trading Symbol: GTPL

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

We wish to inform you that the members of the Company, at the 16th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held today i.e. June 10, 2022, appointed M/s Deloitte Haskins & Sells, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No 117365W), as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of five consecutive years to hold office from the conclusion of the said AGM till the conclusion of the 21st AGM of the Company.

M/s Khimji Kunverji & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 105146W/W100621), completed their present term as the Statutory Auditors on conclusion of the 16th AGM.

M/s. Deloitte Haskins & Sells (""Firm"") is registered with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (Registration No. 117365W). It is one of the network firms within Deloitte India ("DHS"). DHS has around 2,500 professionals and staff and has offices in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad Coimbatore, Kochi, Pune, Jamshedpur and Goa. The Firm's office is at 19th Floor, Shapath V, B/S Crowne Plaza Hotel, Opp. Karnavati Club, S. G. Highway, Ahmedabad - 380015, Gujarat, India.

For GTPL Hathway Limited

Hardik Sanghvi

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

FCS: 7247