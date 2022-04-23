GTPL Hathway : Related Party Transaction

Ref. No.: GTPL/SE/2022
April 23, 2022
BSE Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street,
National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza,
Plot No. C/1, G Block,
Mumbai 400 001
Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400051
Scrip Code: 540602
Trading Symbol: GTPL
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Compliance under Regulation 23(9) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
In terms of Regulation 23(9) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose disclosure of Related Party Transactions for the period from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.
You are requested to take the same on your records.
Thanking you
Yours faithfully,
For GTPL Hathway Limited
Hardik Sanghvi
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer FCS: 7247
Encl: A/a
(Rs in Million)
Additional disclosure of related party transactions - applicable only in case the related party transaction relates to loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments made or given by the listed entity/subsidiary. These details need to be disclosed only once, during the reporting period when such transaction was undertaken.
1
2
GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway LimitedSubsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary
Rendering of services Receiving of services
35.00
3.30
12.76 -
0.72
114.97
(7.45)
0.00 (1.29)
3
4
Sale of goods and services Leases Income
5
6
Interest income
Purchase of goods and services
120.00
180.00
22.00
1.14
60.00
85.57 -
- - - -
- - - -NA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NA
7
GTPL Hathway Limited
Subsidiary
Loans given
630.00
269.00
1,657.20
1,670.45
NA
NA
NALoan
9.5%
31st December 2025
UnsecuredBusiness Expansion
10
11
12
13
14
8
9
GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway LimitedSubsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary
Loans Received back (by way of conversion of loan into equity) Rendering of services Receiving of services Rendering of services Receiving of services Rendering of services Receiving of services
19.28
15.67
1.61
1.67
8.12
0.07
-
400.00
7.50
0.61
6.36
0.72
3.70
0.02
(0.39)
(0.73)
(0.94)
(0.61)
5.58
0.07
-
(0.81)
(0.01)
(1.42)
5.05
0.19
0.07
-
NA NA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NA NA
15
16
17
18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32
GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited
Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary
Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Receiving of services Rendering of services
13.01
11.36
9.17
0.72
6.12
-0.12
4.36
3.50
0.20 -
12.67
(0.24)
5.27 0.52
1.13 -
13.01
(0.47)
5.26 2.11
1.21 -
NA NA NA NA NA
NA NA NA NA NA
NA NA NA NA NA
NA NA NA NA NA
NA NA NA NA NA
NA NA NA NA NA
NA NA NA NA NA
NA NA NA NA NA
GTPL Hathway Limited
Subsidiary
Rendering of services
24.63
1.82 0.61 73.65
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NAGTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited
Subsidiary Subsidiary
Receiving of services Rendering of services
1.44 187.48
(0.24) 231.88
(0.22) 236.02
NA NA
NA NA
NA NA
NA NA
NA NA
NA NA
NA NA
NA NA
GTPL Hathway Limited
Subsidiary
Rendering of services
56.05
7.50 0.97 4.37 33.48 91.22
(2.77)
0.86
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NAGTPL Hathway Limited
Subsidiary
Receiving of services
2.26
(0.86)
(0.87)
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NAGTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited
Subsidiary Subsidiary
Rendering of services Rendering of services
13.15 85.24
(3.32) 50.03 30.05
(0.31) 54.96
NA NA
NA NA
NA NA
NA NA
NA NA
NA NA
NA NA
NA NA
GTPL Hathway Limited
Subsidiary
Rendering of services
251.72 480.00 102.50
198.09
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NAGTPL Hathway Limited
Subsidiary
Receiving of services
209.70
(191.09)
(410.53)
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NAGTPL Hathway Limited
Subsidiary
Sale of goods and services
41.25 12.44
- -- -
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NAGTPL Hathway Limited
Subsidiary
Leases Income
50.00
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NAGTPL Hathway Limited
Subsidiary
Rendering of services
8.02 0.66
2.32 0.28
(0.96)
(0.34)
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NAGTPL Hathway Limited
Subsidiary
Receiving of services
(0.45)
(0.76)
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
33
34
35
36
37
38
GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited
Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary
Rendering of services Rendering of services Receiving of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services
129.92
121.47
163.37
32.75
77.50
32.69
53.80
49.00
60.77
16.04
9.76
8.83
144.22
101.99
(20.15)
62.91
14.55
7.40
105.23
153.21
60.96
14.96
11.29
(6.86)
NA NA NA NA NA NA
NA NA NA NA NA NA
NA NA NA NA NA NA
NA NA NA NA NA NA
NA NA NA NA NA NA
NA NA NA NA NA NA
NA NA NA NA NA NA
NA NA NA NA NA NA
39
40
41
42
43
44
45 46 47
GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited
Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary SubsidiaryRendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services
77.64
25.76 -
1.57
0.95
1.05 -
30.69
10.96 -
0.63
0.45
0.35 -30.09
(0.38)
4.90
0.00
1.09
0.23
5.36 0.03 1.26
27.78
(0.10)
4.93
0.00
0.19
5.36 0.03 1.06
1.06
NA NA NA NA NA NA NA
NA NA NA NA NA NA NA
NA NA NA NA NA NA NA
NA NA NA NA NA NA NA
NA NA NA NA NA NA NA
NA NA NA NA NA NA NA
NA NA NA NA NA NA NA
NA NA NA NA NA NA NA
GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited
Subsidiary Subsidiary
Rendering of services Rendering of services
- 4.60
- 1.65
NA NA
NA NA
NA NA
NA NA
NA NA
NA NA
NA NA
NA NA
49
100
50
101
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
64
65
66
67
68
GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway LimitedSubsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
88
89
90
91
92
93
94
95
96
97
98
99
Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Associate Company Associate Company Associate CompanyReceiving of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Receiving of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Receiving of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Receiving of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Receiving of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Interest income Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Receiving of services
11.79
10.11
59.08
0.27
4.57
2.79
1.08
4.36
4.12
1.59
2.87
0.35
2.55
9.76
5.51
2.14
2.91
1.50 -
1.09
1.47
3.39
1.17
0.85
0.99
0.00
0.42
1.32
0.28
0.92
1.13
2.39
5.69
0.68
0.32 -
0.52
0.65
0.64
5.16
2.14
0.90
3.05
0.88
0.00 -
0.00 -
1.24
1.00
3.63
1.53
6.65
9.00
24.33 -
5.09
0.11
1.58
0.82
0.43
1.84
1.46
0.01
1.14 -
2.78
0.92
3.46
1.51
0.78
0.99
0.49 -
0.20
0.56
1.12
0.47
0.32
0.35 -
0.14
0.35
0.12
0.27
0.47
1.22
1.66
0.27
0.10 -
0.20
0.19 -
1.69
0.05
0.30
0.84
0.30 - - - -
0.38
0.40
1.51
0.63
0.80
26.89
(0.17)
(0.59)
(0.15)
(0.42)
(0.16)
(0.20)
(1.14)
(1.05)
(0.07)
(0.11)
(0.09)
(0.29)
(0.18)
(0.12)
(3.59)
(0.19)
(0.68)
(1.19)
(0.29)
(0.22)
7.40
1.21
2.21
0.09
2.58
0.65
0.00
9.70
0.02
0.10
0.03
3.27
0.52
0.35
1.25
2.42 -
0.90
0.35
5.79
0.26
4.30
0.64
1.45
0.83
6.04
0.74
0.44
2.54 -
0.63
-
-
26.15
(0.17)
(0.91)
(0.02)
(0.25)
(0.19)
(0.52)
(0.49)
(0.02)
(0.06)
(0.46)
(0.65)
(0.18)
(0.56)
(1.72)
(0.08)
(0.36)
(0.10)
7.07
1.20
2.04
0.07
2.60
0.64 -
0.01
9.70
0.01
3.18
0.47
0.30 -
2.80 -
0.90 -
5.79 -
0.26
4.38
0.42
1.43
6.04
0.44
2.29 -
0.60
0.03 -
0.04
0.83
0.75
-
-
NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA
102
GTPL Hathway LimitedKey Managerial Personnel
Short term Employee Benefits (Refer Note No.1)
-
16.86
1.62
1.59
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
103
GTPL Hathway LimitedKey Managerial Personnel
Post Employment Benefits (Refer Note No.1)
-
-0.73
11.02
10.29
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
104
GTPL Hathway LimitedKey Managerial Personnel
Short term Employee Benefits (Refer Note No.1)
-
5.03
0.47
0.49
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
105 106
GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway LimitedKey Managerial Personnel Key Managerial Personnel
Post Employment Benefits (Refer Note No.1)
Receiving of services
- 2.35
-0.01 2.19
3.09 -3.07 (0.03)NA NANA NANA NANA NANA NANA NANA NANA NA
Additional disclosure of related party transactions - applicable only in case the related party transaction relates to loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments made or given by the listed entity/subsidiary. These details need to be disclosed only once, during the reporting period when such transaction was undertaken.
107
GTPL Hathway LimitedKey Managerial PersonnelServices Rendered (including Sitting Fees paid to Directors) (Refer Note No.1)
-
0.15
(0.05)
(0.01)
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
108
GTPL Hathway LimitedKey Managerial Personnel
Services Rendered (including Sitting Fees paid to Directors) (Refer Note No.1)
-
0.24
(0.05)
(0.01)
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
109
GTPL Hathway LimitedKey Managerial Personnel
Services Rendered (including Sitting Fees paid to Directors) (Refer Note No.1)
-
0.18
(0.05)
-
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
110
GTPL Hathway LimitedKey Managerial Personnel
Services Rendered (including Sitting Fees paid to Directors) (Refer Note No.1)
-
0.19
(0.05)
-
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
111
GTPL Hathway LimitedKey Managerial Personnel
Services Rendered (including Sitting Fees paid to Directors) (Refer Note No.1)
-
-
(0.05)
-
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
112
GTPL Hathway LimitedKey Managerial Personnel
Services Rendered (including Sitting Fees paid to Directors) (Refer Note No.1)
-
0.12
-
-
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
113
114 115
GTPL Hathway LimitedGTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway LimitedKey Managerial Personnel Relative of Key Managerial Personnel
Services Rendered (including Sitting Fees paid to Directors) (Refer Note No.1)
-
0.14 0.47 -
- - 4.03
- - 4.03
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
Promoter Entity
Receiving of services Borrowings
1.21 -
NA NA
NA NA
NA NA
NA NA
NA NA
NA NA
NA NA
NA NA
116
117
118
119
GTPL Hathway LimitedGTPL Hathway LimitedGTPL Hathway LimitedGTPL Hathway LimitedEntity in which Promoter is having Substantial Interest Entity in which Promoter is having Substantial Interest Entity in which Promoter is having Substantial Interest Fellow Subsidiary of Promotor Company
Receiving of services
91.96
0.77
70.00
80.00
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NAReceiving of services
0.02 9.90
- -- -- -
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NARendering of services
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NARendering of services
1,050.00
462.47
310.64
122.53
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
120
GTPL Hathway Limited
Fellow Subsidiary of Promotor Company
Receiving of services
0.30
-
(0.00)
(0.00)
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
121
GTPL Hathway Limited
Fellow Subsidiary of Promotor Company
Rendering of services
250.00
87.68
63.33
33.77
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
122
GTPL Hathway Limited
Fellow Subsidiary of Promotor Company
Receiving of services
1,200.00
597.02
(462.55)
(195.02)
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
123 124
GTPL Hathway Limited
Fellow Subsidiary of Promotor Company
Rendering of services
10.25
1.15
(0.00)
0.23
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NAGTPL Hathway Limited
Fellow Subsidiary of Promotor Company
Leases Expense
250.00
51.78
(24.65)
(6.01)
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NANote - 1 : Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, all the decision relating to the remuneration of Directors are taken by the Board of Directors of the Company in accordance with the shareholder's approval, wherever necessary. Note - 2 : Value of the related party transaction as approved by the Audit Committee is for full Financial Year 2021-22.