GTPL Hathway : Related Party Transaction

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Ref. No.: GTPL/SE/2022 April 23, 2022 BSE Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block, Mumbai 400 001 Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400051 Scrip Code: 540602 Trading Symbol: GTPL Dear Sir/Madam, Sub: Compliance under Regulation 23(9) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 In terms of Regulation 23(9) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose disclosure of Related Party Transactions for the period from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. You are requested to take the same on your records. Thanking you Yours faithfully, For GTPL Hathway Limited Hardik Sanghvi Company Secretary & Compliance Officer FCS: 7247 Encl: A/a (Rs in Million) Additional disclosure of related party transactions - applicable only in case the related party transaction relates to loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments made or given by the listed entity/subsidiary. These details need to be disclosed only once, during the reporting period when such transaction was undertaken. 1 2 GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway LimitedSubsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Rendering of services Receiving of services 35.00 3.30 12.76 - 0.72 114.97 (7.45) 0.00 (1.29) 3 4 Sale of goods and services Leases Income 5 6 Interest income Purchase of goods and services 120.00 180.00 22.00 1.14 60.00 85.57 - - - - - - - - -NA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NA 7 GTPL Hathway Limited Subsidiary Loans given 630.00 269.00 1,657.20 1,670.45 NA NA NALoan 9.5% 31st December 2025 UnsecuredBusiness Expansion 10 11 12 13 14 8 9 GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway LimitedSubsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Loans Received back (by way of conversion of loan into equity) Rendering of services Receiving of services Rendering of services Receiving of services Rendering of services Receiving of services 19.28 15.67 1.61 1.67 8.12 0.07 - 400.00 7.50 0.61 6.36 0.72 3.70 0.02 (0.39) (0.73) (0.94) (0.61) 5.58 0.07 - (0.81) (0.01) (1.42) 5.05 0.19 0.07 - NA NA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NA NA 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Receiving of services Rendering of services 13.01 11.36 9.17 0.72 6.12 -0.12 4.36 3.50 0.20 - 12.67 (0.24) 5.27 0.52 1.13 - 13.01 (0.47) 5.26 2.11 1.21 - NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA GTPL Hathway Limited Subsidiary Rendering of services 24.63 1.82 0.61 73.65 NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NAGTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited Subsidiary Subsidiary Receiving of services Rendering of services 1.44 187.48 (0.24) 231.88 (0.22) 236.02 NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA GTPL Hathway Limited Subsidiary Rendering of services 56.05 7.50 0.97 4.37 33.48 91.22 (2.77) 0.86 NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NAGTPL Hathway Limited Subsidiary Receiving of services 2.26 (0.86) (0.87) NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NAGTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited Subsidiary Subsidiary Rendering of services Rendering of services 13.15 85.24 (3.32) 50.03 30.05 (0.31) 54.96 NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA GTPL Hathway Limited Subsidiary Rendering of services 251.72 480.00 102.50 198.09 NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NAGTPL Hathway Limited Subsidiary Receiving of services 209.70 (191.09) (410.53) NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NAGTPL Hathway Limited Subsidiary Sale of goods and services 41.25 12.44 - -- - NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NAGTPL Hathway Limited Subsidiary Leases Income 50.00 NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NAGTPL Hathway Limited Subsidiary Rendering of services 8.02 0.66 2.32 0.28 (0.96) (0.34) NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NAGTPL Hathway Limited Subsidiary Receiving of services (0.45) (0.76) NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA 33 34 35 36 37 38 GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Rendering of services Rendering of services Receiving of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services 129.92 121.47 163.37 32.75 77.50 32.69 53.80 49.00 60.77 16.04 9.76 8.83 144.22 101.99 (20.15) 62.91 14.55 7.40 105.23 153.21 60.96 14.96 11.29 (6.86) NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary SubsidiaryRendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services 77.64 25.76 - 1.57 0.95 1.05 - 30.69 10.96 - 0.63 0.45 0.35 -30.09 (0.38) 4.90 0.00 1.09 0.23 5.36 0.03 1.26 27.78 (0.10) 4.93 0.00 0.19 5.36 0.03 1.06 1.06 NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited Subsidiary Subsidiary Rendering of services Rendering of services - 4.60 - 1.65 NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA 48 49 100 50 101 51 52 53 54 55 56 57 58 59 60 61 62 63 64 65 66 67 68 GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway LimitedSubsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary 69 70 71 72 73 74 75 76 77 78 79 80 81 82 83 84 85 86 87 88 89 90 91 92 93 94 95 96 97 98 99 Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Associate Company Associate Company Associate CompanyReceiving of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Receiving of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Receiving of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Receiving of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Receiving of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Interest income Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Receiving of services 11.79 10.11 59.08 0.27 4.57 2.79 1.08 4.36 4.12 1.59 2.87 0.35 2.55 9.76 5.51 2.14 2.91 1.50 - 1.09 1.47 3.39 1.17 0.85 0.99 0.00 0.42 1.32 0.28 0.92 1.13 2.39 5.69 0.68 0.32 - 0.52 0.65 0.64 5.16 2.14 0.90 3.05 0.88 0.00 - 0.00 - 1.24 1.00 3.63 1.53 6.65 9.00 24.33 - 5.09 0.11 1.58 0.82 0.43 1.84 1.46 0.01 1.14 - 2.78 0.92 3.46 1.51 0.78 0.99 0.49 - 0.20 0.56 1.12 0.47 0.32 0.35 - 0.14 0.35 0.12 0.27 0.47 1.22 1.66 0.27 0.10 - 0.20 0.19 - 1.69 0.05 0.30 0.84 0.30 - - - - 0.38 0.40 1.51 0.63 0.80 26.89 (0.17) (0.59) (0.15) (0.42) (0.16) (0.20) (1.14) (1.05) (0.07) (0.11) (0.09) (0.29) (0.18) (0.12) (3.59) (0.19) (0.68) (1.19) (0.29) (0.22) 7.40 1.21 2.21 0.09 2.58 0.65 0.00 9.70 0.02 0.10 0.03 3.27 0.52 0.35 1.25 2.42 - 0.90 0.35 5.79 0.26 4.30 0.64 1.45 0.83 6.04 0.74 0.44 2.54 - 0.63 - - 26.15 (0.17) (0.91) (0.02) (0.25) (0.19) (0.52) (0.49) (0.02) (0.06) (0.46) (0.65) (0.18) (0.56) (1.72) (0.08) (0.36) (0.10) 7.07 1.20 2.04 0.07 2.60 0.64 - 0.01 9.70 0.01 3.18 0.47 0.30 - 2.80 - 0.90 - 5.79 - 0.26 4.38 0.42 1.43 6.04 0.44 2.29 - 0.60 0.03 - 0.04 0.83 0.75 - - NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA 102 GTPL Hathway LimitedKey Managerial Personnel Short term Employee Benefits (Refer Note No.1) - 16.86 1.62 1.59 NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA 103 GTPL Hathway LimitedKey Managerial Personnel Post Employment Benefits (Refer Note No.1) - -0.73 11.02 10.29 NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA 104 GTPL Hathway LimitedKey Managerial Personnel Short term Employee Benefits (Refer Note No.1) - 5.03 0.47 0.49 NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA 105 106 GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway LimitedKey Managerial Personnel Key Managerial Personnel Post Employment Benefits (Refer Note No.1) Receiving of services - 2.35 -0.01 2.19 3.09 -3.07 (0.03)NA NANA NANA NANA NANA NANA NANA NANA NA Additional disclosure of related party transactions - applicable only in case the related party transaction relates to loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments made or given by the listed entity/subsidiary. These details need to be disclosed only once, during the reporting period when such transaction was undertaken. 107 GTPL Hathway LimitedKey Managerial PersonnelServices Rendered (including Sitting Fees paid to Directors) (Refer Note No.1) - 0.15 (0.05) (0.01) NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA 108 GTPL Hathway LimitedKey Managerial Personnel Services Rendered (including Sitting Fees paid to Directors) (Refer Note No.1) - 0.24 (0.05) (0.01) NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA 109 GTPL Hathway LimitedKey Managerial Personnel Services Rendered (including Sitting Fees paid to Directors) (Refer Note No.1) - 0.18 (0.05) - NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA 110 GTPL Hathway LimitedKey Managerial Personnel Services Rendered (including Sitting Fees paid to Directors) (Refer Note No.1) - 0.19 (0.05) - NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA 111 GTPL Hathway LimitedKey Managerial Personnel Services Rendered (including Sitting Fees paid to Directors) (Refer Note No.1) - - (0.05) - NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA 112 GTPL Hathway LimitedKey Managerial Personnel Services Rendered (including Sitting Fees paid to Directors) (Refer Note No.1) - 0.12 - - NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA 113 114 115 GTPL Hathway LimitedGTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway LimitedKey Managerial Personnel Relative of Key Managerial Personnel Services Rendered (including Sitting Fees paid to Directors) (Refer Note No.1) - 0.14 0.47 - - - 4.03 - - 4.03 NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA Promoter Entity Receiving of services Borrowings 1.21 - NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA 116 117 118 119 GTPL Hathway LimitedGTPL Hathway LimitedGTPL Hathway LimitedGTPL Hathway LimitedEntity in which Promoter is having Substantial Interest Entity in which Promoter is having Substantial Interest Entity in which Promoter is having Substantial Interest Fellow Subsidiary of Promotor Company Receiving of services 91.96 0.77 70.00 80.00 NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NAReceiving of services 0.02 9.90 - -- -- - NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NARendering of services NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NARendering of services 1,050.00 462.47 310.64 122.53 NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA 120 GTPL Hathway Limited Fellow Subsidiary of Promotor Company Receiving of services 0.30 - (0.00) (0.00) NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA 121 GTPL Hathway Limited Fellow Subsidiary of Promotor Company Rendering of services 250.00 87.68 63.33 33.77 NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA 122 GTPL Hathway Limited Fellow Subsidiary of Promotor Company Receiving of services 1,200.00 597.02 (462.55) (195.02) NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA 123 124 GTPL Hathway Limited Fellow Subsidiary of Promotor Company Rendering of services 10.25 1.15 (0.00) 0.23 NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NAGTPL Hathway Limited Fellow Subsidiary of Promotor Company Leases Expense 250.00 51.78 (24.65) (6.01) NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NANote - 1 : Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, all the decision relating to the remuneration of Directors are taken by the Board of Directors of the Company in accordance with the shareholder's approval, wherever necessary. 