    540602   INE869I01013

GTPL HATHWAY LIMITED

(540602)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-21
198.80 INR   -0.77%
GTPL Hathway : Related Party Transaction

04/23/2022 | 10:09am EDT
Ref. No.: GTPL/SE/2022

April 23, 2022

BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza,

Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400051

Scrip Code: 540602

Trading Symbol: GTPL

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Compliance under Regulation 23(9) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

In terms of Regulation 23(9) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose disclosure of Related Party Transactions for the period from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

You are requested to take the same on your records.

Thanking you

Yours faithfully,

For GTPL Hathway Limited

Hardik Sanghvi

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer FCS: 7247

Encl: A/a

(Rs in Million)

Additional disclosure of related party transactions - applicable only in case the related party transaction relates to loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments made or given by the listed entity/subsidiary. These details need to be disclosed only once, during the reporting period when such transaction was undertaken.

1

2

GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway LimitedSubsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary

Rendering of services Receiving of services

35.00

3.30

12.76 -

0.72

114.97

(7.45)

0.00 (1.29)

3

4

Sale of goods and services Leases Income

5

6

Interest income

Purchase of goods and services

120.00

180.00

22.00

1.14

60.00

85.57 -

- - - -

- - - -NA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NA

7

GTPL Hathway Limited

Subsidiary

Loans given

630.00

269.00

1,657.20

1,670.45

NA

NA

NALoan

9.5%

31st December 2025

UnsecuredBusiness Expansion

10

11

12

13

14

8

9

GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway LimitedSubsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary

Loans Received back (by way of conversion of loan into equity) Rendering of services Receiving of services Rendering of services Receiving of services Rendering of services Receiving of services

19.28

15.67

1.61

1.67

8.12

0.07

-

400.00

7.50

0.61

6.36

0.72

3.70

0.02

(0.39)

(0.73)

(0.94)

(0.61)

5.58

0.07

-

(0.81)

(0.01)

(1.42)

5.05

0.19

0.07

-

NA NA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NA NA

15

16

17

18

19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32

GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited

Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary

Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Receiving of services Rendering of services

13.01

11.36

9.17

0.72

6.12

-0.12

4.36

3.50

0.20 -

12.67

(0.24)

5.27 0.52

1.13 -

13.01

(0.47)

5.26 2.11

1.21 -

NA NA NA NA NA

NA NA NA NA NA

NA NA NA NA NA

NA NA NA NA NA

NA NA NA NA NA

NA NA NA NA NA

NA NA NA NA NA

NA NA NA NA NA

GTPL Hathway Limited

Subsidiary

Rendering of services

24.63

1.82 0.61 73.65

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NAGTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited

Subsidiary Subsidiary

Receiving of services Rendering of services

1.44 187.48

(0.24) 231.88

(0.22) 236.02

NA NA

NA NA

NA NA

NA NA

NA NA

NA NA

NA NA

NA NA

GTPL Hathway Limited

Subsidiary

Rendering of services

56.05

7.50 0.97 4.37 33.48 91.22

(2.77)

0.86

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NAGTPL Hathway Limited

Subsidiary

Receiving of services

2.26

(0.86)

(0.87)

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NAGTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited

Subsidiary Subsidiary

Rendering of services Rendering of services

13.15 85.24

(3.32) 50.03 30.05

(0.31) 54.96

NA NA

NA NA

NA NA

NA NA

NA NA

NA NA

NA NA

NA NA

GTPL Hathway Limited

Subsidiary

Rendering of services

251.72 480.00 102.50

198.09

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NAGTPL Hathway Limited

Subsidiary

Receiving of services

209.70

(191.09)

(410.53)

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NAGTPL Hathway Limited

Subsidiary

Sale of goods and services

41.25 12.44

- -- -

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NAGTPL Hathway Limited

Subsidiary

Leases Income

50.00

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NAGTPL Hathway Limited

Subsidiary

Rendering of services

8.02 0.66

2.32 0.28

(0.96)

(0.34)

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NAGTPL Hathway Limited

Subsidiary

Receiving of services

(0.45)

(0.76)

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

33

34

35

36

37

38

GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited

Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary

Rendering of services Rendering of services Receiving of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services

129.92

121.47

163.37

32.75

77.50

32.69

53.80

49.00

60.77

16.04

9.76

8.83

144.22

101.99

(20.15)

62.91

14.55

7.40

105.23

153.21

60.96

14.96

11.29

(6.86)

NA NA NA NA NA NA

NA NA NA NA NA NA

NA NA NA NA NA NA

NA NA NA NA NA NA

NA NA NA NA NA NA

NA NA NA NA NA NA

NA NA NA NA NA NA

NA NA NA NA NA NA

39

40

41

42

43

44

45 46 47

GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited

Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary SubsidiaryRendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services

77.64

25.76 -

1.57

0.95

1.05 -

30.69

10.96 -

0.63

0.45

0.35 -30.09

(0.38)

4.90

0.00

1.09

0.23

5.36 0.03 1.26

27.78

(0.10)

4.93

0.00

0.19

5.36 0.03 1.06

1.06

NA NA NA NA NA NA NA

NA NA NA NA NA NA NA

NA NA NA NA NA NA NA

NA NA NA NA NA NA NA

NA NA NA NA NA NA NA

NA NA NA NA NA NA NA

NA NA NA NA NA NA NA

NA NA NA NA NA NA NA

GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited

Subsidiary Subsidiary

Rendering of services Rendering of services

- 4.60

- 1.65

NA NA

NA NA

NA NA

NA NA

NA NA

NA NA

NA NA

NA NA

48

49

100

50

101

51

52

53

54

55

56

57

58

59

60

61

62

63

64

65

66

67

68

GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway LimitedSubsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary

69

70

71

72

73

74

75

76

77

78

79

80

81

82

83

84

85

86

87

88

89

90

91

92

93

94

95

96

97

98

99

Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Jointly Controlled Entity Associate Company Associate Company Associate CompanyReceiving of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Receiving of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Receiving of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Receiving of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Receiving of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Interest income Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Rendering of services Receiving of services

11.79

10.11

59.08

0.27

4.57

2.79

1.08

4.36

4.12

1.59

2.87

0.35

2.55

9.76

5.51

2.14

2.91

1.50 -

1.09

1.47

3.39

1.17

0.85

0.99

0.00

0.42

1.32

0.28

0.92

1.13

2.39

5.69

0.68

0.32 -

0.52

0.65

0.64

5.16

2.14

0.90

3.05

0.88

0.00 -

0.00 -

1.24

1.00

3.63

1.53

6.65

9.00

24.33 -

5.09

0.11

1.58

0.82

0.43

1.84

1.46

0.01

1.14 -

2.78

0.92

3.46

1.51

0.78

0.99

0.49 -

0.20

0.56

1.12

0.47

0.32

0.35 -

0.14

0.35

0.12

0.27

0.47

1.22

1.66

0.27

0.10 -

0.20

0.19 -

1.69

0.05

0.30

0.84

0.30 - - - -

0.38

0.40

1.51

0.63

0.80

26.89

(0.17)

(0.59)

(0.15)

(0.42)

(0.16)

(0.20)

(1.14)

(1.05)

(0.07)

(0.11)

(0.09)

(0.29)

(0.18)

(0.12)

(3.59)

(0.19)

(0.68)

(1.19)

(0.29)

(0.22)

7.40

1.21

2.21

0.09

2.58

0.65

0.00

9.70

0.02

0.10

0.03

3.27

0.52

0.35

1.25

2.42 -

0.90

0.35

5.79

0.26

4.30

0.64

1.45

0.83

6.04

0.74

0.44

2.54 -

0.63

-

-

26.15

(0.17)

(0.91)

(0.02)

(0.25)

(0.19)

(0.52)

(0.49)

(0.02)

(0.06)

(0.46)

(0.65)

(0.18)

(0.56)

(1.72)

(0.08)

(0.36)

(0.10)

7.07

1.20

2.04

0.07

2.60

0.64 -

0.01

9.70

0.01

3.18

0.47

0.30 -

2.80 -

0.90 -

5.79 -

0.26

4.38

0.42

1.43

6.04

0.44

2.29 -

0.60

0.03 -

0.04

0.83

0.75

-

-

NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NANA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA

102

GTPL Hathway LimitedKey Managerial Personnel

Short term Employee Benefits (Refer Note No.1)

-

16.86

1.62

1.59

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

103

GTPL Hathway LimitedKey Managerial Personnel

Post Employment Benefits (Refer Note No.1)

-

-0.73

11.02

10.29

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

104

GTPL Hathway LimitedKey Managerial Personnel

Short term Employee Benefits (Refer Note No.1)

-

5.03

0.47

0.49

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

105 106

GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway LimitedKey Managerial Personnel Key Managerial Personnel

Post Employment Benefits (Refer Note No.1)

Receiving of services

- 2.35

-0.01 2.19

3.09 -3.07 (0.03)NA NANA NANA NANA NANA NANA NANA NANA NA

Additional disclosure of related party transactions - applicable only in case the related party transaction relates to loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments made or given by the listed entity/subsidiary. These details need to be disclosed only once, during the reporting period when such transaction was undertaken.

107

GTPL Hathway LimitedKey Managerial PersonnelServices Rendered (including Sitting Fees paid to Directors) (Refer Note No.1)

-

0.15

(0.05)

(0.01)

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

108

GTPL Hathway LimitedKey Managerial Personnel

Services Rendered (including Sitting Fees paid to Directors) (Refer Note No.1)

-

0.24

(0.05)

(0.01)

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

109

GTPL Hathway LimitedKey Managerial Personnel

Services Rendered (including Sitting Fees paid to Directors) (Refer Note No.1)

-

0.18

(0.05)

-

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

110

GTPL Hathway LimitedKey Managerial Personnel

Services Rendered (including Sitting Fees paid to Directors) (Refer Note No.1)

-

0.19

(0.05)

-

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

111

GTPL Hathway LimitedKey Managerial Personnel

Services Rendered (including Sitting Fees paid to Directors) (Refer Note No.1)

-

-

(0.05)

-

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

112

GTPL Hathway LimitedKey Managerial Personnel

Services Rendered (including Sitting Fees paid to Directors) (Refer Note No.1)

-

0.12

-

-

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

113

114 115

GTPL Hathway LimitedGTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway LimitedKey Managerial Personnel Relative of Key Managerial Personnel

Services Rendered (including Sitting Fees paid to Directors) (Refer Note No.1)

-

0.14 0.47 -

- - 4.03

- - 4.03

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

Promoter Entity

Receiving of services Borrowings

1.21 -

NA NA

NA NA

NA NA

NA NA

NA NA

NA NA

NA NA

NA NA

116

117

118

119

GTPL Hathway LimitedGTPL Hathway LimitedGTPL Hathway LimitedGTPL Hathway LimitedEntity in which Promoter is having Substantial Interest Entity in which Promoter is having Substantial Interest Entity in which Promoter is having Substantial Interest Fellow Subsidiary of Promotor Company

Receiving of services

91.96

0.77

70.00

80.00

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NAReceiving of services

0.02 9.90

- -- -- -

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NARendering of services

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NARendering of services

1,050.00

462.47

310.64

122.53

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

120

GTPL Hathway Limited

Fellow Subsidiary of Promotor Company

Receiving of services

0.30

-

(0.00)

(0.00)

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

121

GTPL Hathway Limited

Fellow Subsidiary of Promotor Company

Rendering of services

250.00

87.68

63.33

33.77

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

122

GTPL Hathway Limited

Fellow Subsidiary of Promotor Company

Receiving of services

1,200.00

597.02

(462.55)

(195.02)

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

123 124

GTPL Hathway Limited

Fellow Subsidiary of Promotor Company

Rendering of services

10.25

1.15

(0.00)

0.23

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NAGTPL Hathway Limited

Fellow Subsidiary of Promotor Company

Leases Expense

250.00

51.78

(24.65)

(6.01)

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NANote - 1 : Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, all the decision relating to the remuneration of Directors are taken by the Board of Directors of the Company in accordance with the shareholder's approval, wherever necessary. Note - 2 : Value of the related party transaction as approved by the Audit Committee is for full Financial Year 2021-22.

Disclaimer

GTPL Hathway Ltd. published this content on 23 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2022 14:08:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
