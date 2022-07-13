GTPL Hathway : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

Ref. No.: GTPL/SE/2022 July 13, 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, Dalal Street, Plot No. C/1, G Block, Mumbai 400 001 Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400051 Scrip Code: 540602 Trading Symbol: GTPL

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation of a conference call with the investors and analysts to discuss the Unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Company will hold Conference Call with investors and analysts to discuss the Unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022 on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. (IST).

Kindy find enclosed herewith Conference Call Invitation along with details of Dial-in numbers.

You are requested to take the same on your records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For GTPL Hathway Limited

Hardik Sanghvi

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

FCS: 7247

Encl: As above