GTPL Hathway : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

|
Ref. No.: GTPL/SE/2022
|
|
July 13, 2022
|
|
BSE Limited
|
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
|
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
|
Exchange Plaza,
|
Dalal Street,
|
Plot No. C/1, G Block,
|
Mumbai 400 001
|
Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),
|
|
Mumbai - 400051
|
Scrip Code: 540602
|
Trading Symbol: GTPL
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Intimation of a conference call with the investors and analysts to discuss the Unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Company will hold Conference Call with investors and analysts to discuss the Unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022 on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. (IST).
Kindy find enclosed herewith Conference Call Invitation along with details of Dial-in numbers.
You are requested to take the same on your records.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For GTPL Hathway Limited
Hardik Sanghvi
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
FCS: 7247
Encl: As above
EMKAY GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.
is pleased to invite you for a conference call to discuss the Q1FY23 results with
Mr. Anirudhsinh Jadeja - Promoter & Managing Director
Mr. Rajan Gupta - Chairman & Non-Executive Director
Mr. Piyush Pankaj - Business Head - CATV & Chief Strategy Officer
Mr. Anil Bothra - Chief Financial Officer
GTPL Hathway Limited
On Friday, July 15, 2022 at 4:00 PM (IST)
Pre-register to avoid wait time and Express Join with DiamondPass™
Dial-in Numbers
Universal Access : +91 22 6280 1325 / +91 22 7115 8226
International Toll Free :
Argentina: 0080014243444 / Australia: 1800053698 / Belgium: 0080014243444 / Canada: 01180014243444 /
China: 4008428405 / France: 0800914745 / Germany: 0080014243444 / Hong Kong: 800964448 / Italy: 0080014243444 /
Japan: 00531161110 / Netherlands: 08000229808 / Poland: 008001124248 / Singapore: 8001012045 /
South Korea: 00180014243444 / Sweden: 0080014243444 / Thailand: 00180014243444 /
UK: 08081011573 / USA: 18667462133
International Toll :
HongKong: +852 30186877 / Japan: +81 345899421 / Singapore: +65 31575746 / SouthAfrica: +27 110623033 /
UK: +44 2034785524 / USA: +1 3233868721
For further information please contact:
|
Mr. Naval Seth
|
|
Mr. Pulkit Chawla
|
naval.seth@emkayglobal.com
|
|
pulkit.chawla@emkayglobal.com
|
Tel.: +91 22 6624 2414
|
|
Tel.: +91 22 6624 2458
|