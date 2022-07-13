Log in
    540602   INE869I01013

GTPL HATHWAY LIMITED

(540602)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-11
156.10 INR   -1.76%
GTPL Hathway : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

07/13/2022 | 02:04am EDT
Ref. No.: GTPL/SE/2022

July 13, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza,

Dalal Street,

Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400051

Scrip Code: 540602

Trading Symbol: GTPL

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation of a conference call with the investors and analysts to discuss the Unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Company will hold Conference Call with investors and analysts to discuss the Unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022 on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. (IST).

Kindy find enclosed herewith Conference Call Invitation along with details of Dial-in numbers.

You are requested to take the same on your records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For GTPL Hathway Limited

Hardik Sanghvi

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

FCS: 7247

Encl: As above

EMKAY GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.

is pleased to invite you for a conference call to discuss the Q1FY23 results with

Mr. Anirudhsinh Jadeja - Promoter & Managing Director

Mr. Rajan Gupta - Chairman & Non-Executive Director

Mr. Piyush Pankaj - Business Head - CATV & Chief Strategy Officer

Mr. Anil Bothra - Chief Financial Officer

GTPL Hathway Limited

On Friday, July 15, 2022 at 4:00 PM (IST)

Pre-register to avoid wait time and Express Join with DiamondPass™

Dial-in Numbers

Universal Access : +91 22 6280 1325 / +91 22 7115 8226

International Toll Free :

Argentina: 0080014243444 / Australia: 1800053698 / Belgium: 0080014243444 / Canada: 01180014243444 /

China: 4008428405 / France: 0800914745 / Germany: 0080014243444 / Hong Kong: 800964448 / Italy: 0080014243444 /

Japan: 00531161110 / Netherlands: 08000229808 / Poland: 008001124248 / Singapore: 8001012045 /

South Korea: 00180014243444 / Sweden: 0080014243444 / Thailand: 00180014243444 /

UK: 08081011573 / USA: 18667462133

International Toll :

HongKong: +852 30186877 / Japan: +81 345899421 / Singapore: +65 31575746 / SouthAfrica: +27 110623033 /

UK: +44 2034785524 / USA: +1 3233868721

For further information please contact:

Mr. Naval Seth

Mr. Pulkit Chawla

naval.seth@emkayglobal.com

pulkit.chawla@emkayglobal.com

Tel.: +91 22 6624 2414

Tel.: +91 22 6624 2458

Disclaimer

GTPL Hathway Ltd. published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 06:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 25 700 M 323 M 323 M
Net income 2023 2 183 M 27,5 M 27,5 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,05x
Yield 2023 2,56%
Capitalization 17 555 M 221 M 221 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,68x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 729
Free-Float 22,5%
Chart GTPL HATHWAY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GTPL Hathway Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 156,10 INR
Average target price 290,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 85,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paramveersinh A. Jadeja Managing Director & Executive Director
Anil Bothra Chief Financial Officer
Rajan Gupta Chairman
Hardik Sanghvi Secretary & Compliance Officer
Bharat B. Chovatia Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GTPL HATHWAY LIMITED-40.73%221
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION-29.88%18 321
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION-46.30%9 047
COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.-12.62%3 118
MEGACABLE HOLDINGS, S. A. B. DE C. V.-31.69%1 971
WIDEOPENWEST, INC.-15.43%1 515