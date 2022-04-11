GTT Communications : Awarded SD-WAN Product of the Year by TMC

MCLEAN, Va., April 11, 2022 - GTT Communications, Inc., a leading global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, has announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has awarded GTT the 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Award. The award selection criteria included factors such as innovation, differentiation and the value of the product to customers.



GTT's Managed SD-WAN service, which is offered with three technology vendor options for best fit, provides enterprises with a more agile next-generation networking solution that improves application performance, enhances network control and visibility, and optimizes bandwidth. GTT operates SD-WAN gateways hosted in its core network that route internet, cloud-destined and private WAN traffic, leveraging GTT's global Tier 1 internet network for low latency network performance. GTT Managed SD-WAN is now offered with enhanced cloud security capabilities through GTT Secure Connect, which integrates the network functionality of SD-WAN with the cloud-based security functions supported in a SASE framework

"GTT has demonstrated true innovation and is leading the way for Software Defined Wide Area Networking." -Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC

"We are honored to receive this industry recognition, which is a testament to our dedication to providing customers with the best networking solutions that help them achieve their business objectives," stated Don MacNeil, COO of GTT. "We continue to build on our industry leadership in managed SD-WAN to bring additional benefits to our customers as they prioritize their security, digital and cloud-first strategies."

"Congratulations to GTT for receiving the 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. "GTT has demonstrated true innovation and is leading the way for Software-Defined Wide-Area Networking. I look forward to continued excellence from GTT in 2022 and beyond."

GTT Managed SD-WAN is complemented by GTT Professional Services, which offers expert technical resources from initial design of the solution to installation and ongoing service management. Through EtherVision, GTT's self-service portal, GTT Managed SD-WAN provides customers with the visibility and control to optimize their network performance.

About GTT GTT provides secure global connectivity, improving network performance and agility for your people, places, applications and clouds. We operate a global Tier 1 internet network and provide a comprehensive suite of cloud networking and managed solutions that utilize advanced software-defined networking and security technologies. We serve thousands of businesses with a portfolio that includes SD-WAN and other WAN services, internet, security and voice services. Our customers benefit from a customer-first service experience underpinned by our commitment to operational excellence. For more information on GTT, please visit www.gtt.net.

