H1 2024 Key Highlights

LNG Market

  • LNG demand remains strong as evidenced by 2 new Final Investments Decisions (FIDs) on new liquefaction projects

Innovation

  • New AiPs for key technologies, notably LH2 carriers, and final approval for GTT NEXT1 technology

Services

  • Two new global services contracts with JOVO in China
  • Digital solutions: type approval for cyber-security for Ascenz Maroka digital solutions; acquisition of VPS

Elogen

  • Start of construction of the Gigafactory
  • Certification received from Korean Gas Safety Corporation (KGS)

Core business 58 new orders in H1 2024

Revenues

€294.8 M / +65.8%

EBITDA

€177.2 M / +70.1%

EBITDA Margin

60.1%

H1 2024 Results - 26 July 2024 5

H1 2024 Orderbook: Strong commercial momentum continues

LNGC

VLEC

FSRU

FSU

FLNG

Onshore

GTT order book movements (core business)

Order book Dec. 2023

H1 2024 new orders

H1 2024 deliveries

296

+52

(23)

4

+4

-

1

+1

-

0

-

-

1

+1

-

9

-

(4)

+58

(27)

311

Order book June 2024

325

8

2

0

2

5

342

Order book at historical record level

Order book Dec. 2023

H1 2024 new orders

H1 2024 deliveries

Order book June 2024

LNG as Fuel

76

-

(20)

56

H1 2024 Results - 26 July 2024 6

2

Strategy & Activity

LNG CARRIERS AND OTHER CORE APPLICATIONS

Dynamic LNG Carrier demand led by a combination of growth drivers

Growth drivers

Natural Gas

Coal-to-gas switch

(environment & health issues)

LNG

LNG Carriers

Switch from old to new vessels

Renewal market driven by an ageing fleet and

increasingly stringent environmental regulations

Pipe-to-LNG switch Flexibility, security of supply and reduced dependency

H1 2024 Results - 26 July 2024 8

Strong LNG demand growth by 2030 and 2040

LNG DEMAND OUTLOOK

750

BP Current Trajectories

700

CAGR 2023-2030:

Wood Mackenzie

650

+4.7 to 5.4%/y

Shell

600

550

IEA Stated Policies

mtpa

500

450

BP Net zero

400

350

300

250

200

2015

2020

2025

2030

2035

2040

LNG SUPPLY/DEMAND BALANCE

800

2040 S/D Gap

140-200 Mtpa

CENTRAL

700

SCENARIOS

600

500

NET ZERO

mtpa

400

COMMITMENT

SCENARIOS(1)

300

200

100

0

2000

2002

2004

2006

2008

2010

2012

2014

2016

2018

2020

2022

2024

2026

2028

2030

2032

2034

2036

2038

2040

Demand range

Supply - Operational

Supply - Under Construction

BP Q3 24, Shell Q1 24, Wood Mackenzie Q2 24, IEA Q4 23

Source: Wood Mackenzie (Q2 24) , Shell (Q1 24) , BP (Q3 24) , GTT

(1) IEA takes into account full commitment from EU, Japan, Korea by 2050 and China by 2060, BP

Mozambique, Arctic LNG-2 and Baltic LNG are excluded

H1 2024 Results - 26 July 2024 9

2 FIDs taken in Q2 2024 totaling 13 Mtpa

FID in

2024

PROJECT

COUNTRY

OPERATOR

VOLUME

Contracted

Comments

(Mtpa)

(SPA)

Cedar FLNG

Canada

Pembina/Haisla Nation

3.3

FID in Q2 2024

Al Ruwais

UAE

ADNOC

9.6

FID in Q2 2024

Most likely

FIDs in

2024-2025

Other

possible

FIDs

Total FID in 2024

c.13 Mtpa

Woodfibre

W Canada

Pacific O&G

2.1

100%

Genting FLNG

Indonesia

Genting

1.2

Qatar North Field West

Qatar

Qatar Energy

16

Coral Norte FLNG

Mozambique

ENI

3.4

Rio Grande Train 4

US

Next Decade

5.4

35%

CP2 Phase 1

US

Venture Global

10

95%

Corpus Christi MidscaleTrains 8&9

US

Cheniere

2.8

100%

Saguaro Energía

Mexico

Mexico Pacific

14.1

95%

Delfin FLNG1

US

Delfin

3.3

100%

Freeport T4

US

Freeport

5

0%

Sabine Pass Stage 5

US

Cheniere

20

30%

CP2 Phase 2

US

Venture Global

10

0%

Cameron Phase 2

US

Sempra

7

0%

Lake Charles

US

Energy Transfer

16

50%

LNG Canada Phase 2

Canada

Shell

14

Equity

PNG expansion

PNG

Total/Exxon

4

Equity

Argentina FLNG Ph1

Argentina

YPF/Petronas

2

New extension project announced by Qatar

US DOE approval to export by Feb 27

FERC Permitting received

FERC Permitting received

FID might be in 2 phases: 2 trains (9.4 Mtpa) + 1 train

FERC Permitting received

Extension denied by US DOE in May 2023, new

application ongoing

Part of a larger 30 Mtpa project in the long term

H1 2024 Results - 26 July 2024 10

