H1 2024 Key Highlights
LNG Market
- LNG demand remains strong as evidenced by 2 new Final Investments Decisions (FIDs) on new liquefaction projects
Innovation
- New AiPs for key technologies, notably LH2 carriers, and final approval for GTT NEXT1 technology
Services
- Two new global services contracts with JOVO in China
- Digital solutions: type approval for cyber-security for Ascenz Maroka digital solutions; acquisition of VPS
Elogen
- Start of construction of the Gigafactory
- Certification received from Korean Gas Safety Corporation (KGS)
Core business 58 new orders in H1 2024
Revenues
€294.8 M / +65.8%
EBITDA
€177.2 M / +70.1%
EBITDA Margin
60.1%
H1 2024 Orderbook: Strong commercial momentum continues
LNGC
VLEC
FSRU
FSU
FLNG
Onshore
GTT order book movements (core business)
Order book Dec. 2023
H1 2024 new orders
H1 2024 deliveries
296
+52
(23)
4
+4
-
1
+1
-
0
-
-
1
+1
-
9
-
(4)
+58
(27)
311
Order book June 2024
325
8
2
0
2
5
342
Order book at historical record level
Order book Dec. 2023
H1 2024 new orders
H1 2024 deliveries
Order book June 2024
LNG as Fuel
76
-
(20)
56
2
Strategy & Activity
LNG CARRIERS AND OTHER CORE APPLICATIONS
Dynamic LNG Carrier demand led by a combination of growth drivers
Growth drivers
Natural Gas
Coal-to-gas switch
(environment & health issues)
LNG
LNG Carriers
Switch from old to new vessels
Renewal market driven by an ageing fleet and
increasingly stringent environmental regulations
Pipe-to-LNG switch Flexibility, security of supply and reduced dependency
Strong LNG demand growth by 2030 and 2040
LNG DEMAND OUTLOOK
750
BP Current Trajectories
700
CAGR 2023-2030:
Wood Mackenzie
650
+4.7 to 5.4%/y
Shell
600
550
IEA Stated Policies
mtpa
500
450
BP Net zero
400
350
300
250
200
2015
2020
2025
2030
2035
2040
LNG SUPPLY/DEMAND BALANCE
800
2040 S/D Gap
140-200 Mtpa
CENTRAL
700
SCENARIOS
600
500
NET ZERO
mtpa
400
COMMITMENT
SCENARIOS(1)
300
200
100
0
2000
2002
2004
2006
2008
2010
2012
2014
2016
2018
2020
2022
2024
2026
2028
2030
2032
2034
2036
2038
2040
Demand range
Supply - Operational
Supply - Under Construction
BP Q3 24, Shell Q1 24, Wood Mackenzie Q2 24, IEA Q4 23
Source: Wood Mackenzie (Q2 24) , Shell (Q1 24) , BP (Q3 24) , GTT
(1) IEA takes into account full commitment from EU, Japan, Korea by 2050 and China by 2060, BP
Mozambique, Arctic LNG-2 and Baltic LNG are excluded
2 FIDs taken in Q2 2024 totaling 13 Mtpa
FID in
2024
PROJECT
COUNTRY
OPERATOR
VOLUME
Contracted
Comments
(Mtpa)
(SPA)
Cedar FLNG
Canada
Pembina/Haisla Nation
3.3
FID in Q2 2024
Al Ruwais
UAE
ADNOC
9.6
FID in Q2 2024
Most likely
FIDs in
2024-2025
Other
possible
FIDs
Total FID in 2024
c.13 Mtpa
Woodfibre
W Canada
Pacific O&G
2.1
100%
Genting FLNG
Indonesia
Genting
1.2
Qatar North Field West
Qatar
Qatar Energy
16
Coral Norte FLNG
Mozambique
ENI
3.4
Rio Grande Train 4
US
Next Decade
5.4
35%
CP2 Phase 1
US
Venture Global
10
95%
Corpus Christi MidscaleTrains 8&9
US
Cheniere
2.8
100%
Saguaro Energía
Mexico
Mexico Pacific
14.1
95%
Delfin FLNG1
US
Delfin
3.3
100%
Freeport T4
US
Freeport
5
0%
Sabine Pass Stage 5
US
Cheniere
20
30%
CP2 Phase 2
US
Venture Global
10
0%
Cameron Phase 2
US
Sempra
7
0%
Lake Charles
US
Energy Transfer
16
50%
LNG Canada Phase 2
Canada
Shell
14
Equity
PNG expansion
PNG
Total/Exxon
4
Equity
Argentina FLNG Ph1
Argentina
YPF/Petronas
2
New extension project announced by Qatar
US DOE approval to export by Feb 27
FERC Permitting received
FERC Permitting received
FID might be in 2 phases: 2 trains (9.4 Mtpa) + 1 train
FERC Permitting received
Extension denied by US DOE in May 2023, new
application ongoing
Part of a larger 30 Mtpa project in the long term
