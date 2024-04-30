NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE 2023 UNIVERSAL

REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Paris - April 30, 2024 - The 2023 universal registration document of GTT (Gaztransport et Technigaz), a technology and engineering company specialised in the design of membrane containment systems for the transportation and storage of liquefied gas, was registered with the French stock market authorities (AMF) on April 29, 2024.

The French version is publicly available free of charge, in accordance with applicable legislation, and may be downloaded from the "Finance" page of the GTT's website at www.gtt.fr.

The English version of the 2023 universal registration document will soon be available on the GTT's website.

The 2023 Universal Registration Document includes, among other items:

the annual financial report;

the management report of the Board of Directors;

the report by the Board of Directors on corporate governance;

information on the fees paid to the statutory auditors;

documents related to the combined shareholders' meeting to be held on June 12, 2024 (agenda, draft resolutions and report of the Board of Directors to the combined shareholders' meeting); and

the description of the share buyback program.

Financial agenda

Shareholders' Meeting: June 12, 2024

Ex-dividend date of the balance of the dividend for the 2023 financial year 1 : June 18, 2024

Payment of the balance of the dividend for the 2023 financial year 1 : June 20, 2024

: June 20, 2024 Publication of the 2024 half-year results: July 25, 2024 (after close of trading)

half-year results: July 25, 2024 (after close of trading) 2024 third-quarter results: October 25, 2024 (after close of trading)

Investor relations contact: information-financiere@gtt.fr/+33 1 30 23 20 87

Media contact:

press@gtt.fr/ +33 1 30 23 56 37

For more information, visit www.gtt.fr.

1 subject to the necessary approvals at the Shareholders' Meeting of June 12, 2024

1