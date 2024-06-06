Paris - 6 June 2024 . - GTT, the technology expert in membrane containment systems used to transport and store liquefied gases, has obtained a Design Approval (DA) from the classification society Bureau Veritas and a General Approval for Ship Application (GASA) from Lloyd's Register for its GTT NEXT1 LNG cargo containment system.

These two approvals, officially granted at the Posidonia 2024 maritime show in Athens, mark a major milestone for GTT NEXT1 technology. Through them, Bureau Veritas and Lloyd's Register confirm that the technology complies with all applicable rules and regulations, including the International Maritime Organization's International Gas Carrier Code (IMO IGC Code). With these two approvals, GTT NEXT1 technology is now ready for commercial deployment.

GTT NEXT1 technology aims to offer a thermal level of performance equivalent to that of Mark III Flex+ technology[1]while using two metallic barriers. The use of prefabricated reinforced polyurethane foam panels to support the two membranes provides the best compromise between thermal and mechanical performance. The secondary barrier is made of Invar, and the design of the first barrier is based on the existing corrugated stainless steel concept, similar to that of the Mark technologies. By activating these design levers, it is possible to deliver significant performance improvements, while using proven materials and components.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, stated: "The approvals from Bureau Veritas and Lloyd's Register for our GTT NEXT1 LNG cargo containment system demonstrate our unwavering commitment to innovation and technological excellence. We are proud to present this cutting-edge solution, which combines the best of our proven technologies with new advancements, ensuring optimal performance and improved reliability for the transportation of liquefied natural gas." Matthieu de Tugny, President of Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, commented : "I would like to congratulate GTT on the development of this GTT NEXT1 cargo containment system - another significant GTT technological advancement, providing ever-more efficient solutions for moving by sea the cleanest energy, globally available at scale. Bureau Veritas experts have been there every step of the way. We are so very proud to be involved in this latest evolution, reflecting our commitment to helping secure safe and reliable solutions for the transportation of liquefied natural gas working yet again in collaboration with GTT." Panos Mitrou, Gas Segment Director, at Lloyd's Register, said: "In the GTT NEXT1 LNG cargo containment system, GTT combines the strengths of Mark III and NO96 technology, creating a membrane system that sets a new standard in efficiency and reliability. This General Approval signifies readiness for GTT NEXT1 containment system application on Lloyd's Register Class ships."