Paris, 23 May 2024 - GTT announces that it has received, in the second quarter of 2024, an order from an Asian shipyard for the tank design of four new Liquefied Natural Gas Carriers (LNGCs) on behalf of an Asian ship-owner.

GTT will design the tanks of these four vessels, which will each offer a capacity of 174,000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with a membrane containment system from theNO96series developed by GTT.

Deliveries of the vessels are scheduled between the first and third quarters of 2027.

Media contact: press@gtt.fr / +33 (0)1 30 23 20 43

Investor Relations contact: information-financiere@gtt.fr / + 33 (0)1 30 23 20 87

> PDF version