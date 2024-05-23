GTT will design the tanks of these four vessels, which will each offer a capacity of 174,000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with a membrane containment system from theNO96series developed by GTT.
Deliveries of the vessels are scheduled between the first and third quarters of 2027.
