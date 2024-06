GTT: order from Korean shipyard

GTT announces that it has received an order from Korean shipyard HD Hyundai Heavy Industries for the design of tanks for a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) for Japanese shipowner Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, scheduled for delivery in Q2 2024.



GTT will design the tanks for this FSRU, which will have a total capacity of 170,000 m3.



The tanks will be equipped with the Mark III membrane containment system developed by GTT.



Delivery of this FSRU is scheduled for the third quarter of 2027, according to GTT.



