GTT: participates in fund-raising for CryoCollect

GTT has announced that its GTT Strategic Ventures fund has participated, alongside Engie New Ventures, in a €4 million round of financing for CryoCollect, a French company specializing in gas treatment technologies.



The company is presented as a pioneer in the production of liquefied biogenic CO2, used in various industrial processes.



CryoCollect is also developing solutions for the capture and liquefaction of methane and BioGNL, intended as sustainable fuels.



Philippe Berterottière, CEO of GTT, said the investment reflected GTT's commitment to sustainable technologies, increasing the availability of bioGNL and bioCO2.

