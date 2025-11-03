Taking into account the strong performance of its core business and the integration of Danelec, GTT has announced that it is revising its targets for 2025 upwards, now aiming for revenue of €790m to €820m (up from €750m to €800m).

The engineering group also expects EBITDA to be in the range of €530m to €550m (compared with €490m to €540m previously), and aims to distribute a dividend corresponding to a minimum rate of 80% of consolidated net income for 2025.

The specialist in membrane containment for LNG posted a 29% increase in revenue for the first nine months of 2025 (+27.6% LFL) to €599.6m, driven by the increase in the number of LNG carriers under construction.

As of September 30, the order book, excluding LNG fuel, stood at 295 units, including 267 LNG carriers, 22 ethane carriers, 3 FSRUs (floating storage and regasification units) and 3 FLNGs (floating LNG production, liquefaction, storage and transfer units).