GTT Gaztransport et Technigaz : IR presentation H1 Q3 2020 - November 2020

11/10/2020 | 07:37am EST

Investor Presentation

H1 2020 / Q3 2020 results

November 2020

Disclaimer

This document is strictly confidential. Any unauthorised access to, appropriation of, copying, modification, use or disclosure thereof, in whole or in part, by any means, for any purpose, infringes GTT's rights. This document is part of GTT's proprietary know-how and may contain trade secrets protected worldwide by TRIPS and EU Directives against their unlawful acquisition, use and disclosure. It is also protected by Copyright law. The production, offering or placing on the market of, the importation, export or storage of goods or services using GTT's trade secrets or know-how is subject to GTT's prior written consent. Any violation of these obligations may give rise to civil or criminal liability. © GTT, 2010-2020

2

Disclaimer

This presentation does not contain or constitute an offer of securities for sale or an invitation or inducement to invest in securities in France, the United States or any other jurisdiction.

It includes only summary information and does not purport to be comprehensive. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained in this presentation. None of GTT or any of its affiliates, directors, officers and employees shall bear any liability (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss arising from any use of this presentation or its contents.

The market data and certain industry forecasts included in this presentation were obtained from internal surveys, estimates, reports and studies, where appropriate, as well as external market research, including Poten & Partners, Wood Mackenzie and Clarkson Research Services Limited, publicly available information and industry publications. GTT, its affiliates, shareholders, directors, officers, advisors and employees have not independently verified the accuracy of any such market data and industry forecasts and make no representations or warranties in relation thereto. Such data and forecasts are included herein for information purposes only. Where referenced, as regards the information and data contained in this presentation provided by Clarksons Research and taken from Clarksons Research's database and other sources, Clarksons Research has advised that: (i) some information in the databases is derived from estimates or subjective judgments; (ii) the information in the databases of other maritime data collection agencies may differ from the information in Clarksons Research database; (iii) while Clarksons Research has taken reasonable care in the compilation of the statistical and graphical information and believes it to be accurate and correct, data compilation is subject to limited audit and validation procedures.

Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current GTT's expectations, beliefs, objectives, assumptions and projections regarding present and future business strategies and the distribution environment in which GTT operates, and any other matters that are not historical fact. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performances and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of GTT and its shareholders. Actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results or other events, could materially differ from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, these forward- looking statements. For a detailed description of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to the section "Risk Factors" of the Document de Référence ("Registration Document") registered by GTT with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers ("AMF") on April 27, 2020 and the half-yearly financial report released on July 29, 2020, which are available on the AMF's website at www.amf-france.org and on GTT's website at www.gtt.fr. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are made as at the date of this presentation, unless another time is specified in relation to them. GTT disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.

3

Agenda

1. Company overview & key highlights

2. Core business: Market & activity update

3. New businesses: LNG as fuel developments

4. Service activity

5. Strategic roadmap

6. Financials

7. Outlook

Appendices

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GTT – Gaztransport & Technigaz SA published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 12:36:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 397 M 469 M 469 M
Net income 2020 204 M 240 M 240 M
Net cash 2020 220 M 260 M 260 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
Yield 2020 5,10%
Capitalization 3 192 M 3 771 M 3 768 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,48x
EV / Sales 2021 8,89x
Nbr of Employees 449
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart GTT - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ
Duration : Period :
GTT - Gaztransport et Technigaz Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GTT - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 85,48 €
Last Close Price 86,10 €
Spread / Highest target 27,8%
Spread / Average Target -0,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Berterottière Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marc Haestier Chief Financial & Administration Officer
Karim Chapot Technical Director
Michèle Azalbert Director
Christian Germa Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GTT - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ0.82%3 771
ENBRIDGE INC.-26.73%59 047
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-22.80%38 678
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-37.22%38 593
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-41.90%27 845
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-18.42%23 483
