GTT Gaztransport et Technigaz : entrusted by Zvezda with the tank design of ten ARC7 ice-breaking LNG Carriers

GTT entrusted by Zvezda

with the tank design of ten ARC7 ice-breaking LNG Carriers

Paris - October 28th, 2020. GTT has received a second order from the Russian shipyard Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex (Zvezda) for the tank design of ten ARC7 ice-breaking LNGCs1 on behalf of a Russian ship-owner.

Each vessel will offer a capacity of 172,600 m3. GTT will design the tanks of the vessels, which will be fitted with the Mark IIImembrane containment system. GTT technologies have been adapted for heavy environmental conditions, allowing LNCGs to operate and navigate safely in ice-covered waters. These ARC7 vessels will contribute to the projects of the Russian LNG producer Novatek. They will be delivered between the second half of 2024 and the end of 2025.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, declared: "We are very pleased to work with Zvezda and look forward to continuing this partnership through this second order for ten ARC7 ice-breakingLNG Carriers."

About GTT

GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz) is a technology and engineering company expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gas, in particular LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas). For over 50 years, GTT has been maintaining reliable relationships with all stakeholders of the gas industry (shipyards, ship- owners, gas companies, terminal operators, classification societies). The company designs and provides technologies which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, and multi- gas carriers. GTT also develops solutions dedicated to land storage and to the use of LNG as fuel for the vessel propulsion, as well as a full range of services.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in SBF 120 and MSCI Small Cap indices.

For more information, visit www.gtt.fr.

