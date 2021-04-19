Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. GTT - Gaztransport et Technigaz
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GTT   FR0011726835

GTT - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ

(GTT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GTT Gaztransport et Technigaz : scores tank design order for three new LNG Carriers from Hyundai Heavy Industries

04/19/2021 | 12:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Paris - April 19th, 2021. GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) for the tank design of three new LNGCs[1] on behalf of an Asian ship-owner.

As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of the vessels which will offer a capacity of 174,000 m3. The LNGC tanks will be fitted with the GTT Mark III Flex membrane containment system.

Deliveries of the vessels are scheduled between the second and third quarter of 2024.

Media contact:press@gtt.fr / +33 (0)1 30 23 80 80
Investor Relations contact:information-financiere@gtt.fr/ + 33 (0)1 30 23 20 87

[1] Liquefied Natural Gas Carrier

Disclaimer

GTT – Gaztransport & Technigaz SA published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 16:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GTT - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ
12:07pGTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ  : Revenues of 88 million in the first quarter of..
PU
12:07pGTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ  : scores tank design order for three new LNG Carr..
PU
11:45aGTT : Revenues of 88 million in the first quarter of 2021
GL
04/15GTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ  : upgrades its NO96 technology to further reduce ..
PU
04/13GTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ  : receives an order from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuil..
PU
04/13GTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ  : Elogen is selected to equip the SmartQuart proj..
PU
04/09GTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ  : receives an order from Hyundai Heavy Industries..
PU
04/07GTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ  : receives an order from Hyundai Heavy Industries..
PU
04/07GTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ  : continues to innovate in Smart Shipping with th..
PU
04/05GTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ  : continues to innovate in Smart Shipping with th..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 397 M 478 M 478 M
Net income 2020 206 M 248 M 248 M
Net cash 2020 219 M 264 M 264 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,7x
Yield 2020 6,34%
Capitalization 2 601 M 3 116 M 3 127 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,99x
EV / Sales 2021 8,00x
Nbr of Employees 449
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart GTT - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ
Duration : Period :
GTT - Gaztransport et Technigaz Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GTT - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 82,61 €
Last Close Price 70,20 €
Spread / Highest target 45,3%
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Philippe Berterottière Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marc Haestier Chief Financial & Administration Officer
Karim Chapot Technical Director
Christian Germa Independent Director
Andrew Jamieson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GTT - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ-11.36%3 116
ENBRIDGE INC.14.54%75 558
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.17.05%50 024
TC ENERGY CORPORATION15.13%46 623
KINDER MORGAN, INC.20.99%37 456
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.17.81%28 693
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ