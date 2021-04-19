GTT Gaztransport et Technigaz : scores tank design order for three new LNG Carriers from Hyundai Heavy Industries

Paris - April 19th, 2021. GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) for the tank design of three new LNGCs[1] on behalf of an Asian ship-owner.

As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of the vessels which will offer a capacity of 174,000 m3. The LNGC tanks will be fitted with the GTT Mark III Flex membrane containment system.

Deliveries of the vessels are scheduled between the second and third quarter of 2024.