Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  GTT - Gaztransport et Technigaz    GTT   FR0011726835

GTT - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ

(GTT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GTT Gaztransport et Technigaz : upgrades its NO96 technology to further reduce the guaranteed Boil Off Rate

04/15/2021 | 12:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Paris - April 15th, 2021. GTT has developed the NO96 Super+, an evolution of the NO96 Cargo Containment System (CCS), which has recently received an Approval in Principle (AiP) from the classification society Bureau Veritas.

The new NO96 Super+ technology integrates insulating Reinforced Polyurethane Foam (R-PUF) panels instead of plywood boxes, used for both the primary and secondary insulation spaces, to reduce the heat ingress inside the tank. Glass Wool flat joints are also inserted between adjacent foam panels to optimize the behavior of the system and ensure it the best thermal performance.

NO96 Super+ maintains the main features of the NO96 technology that have been key factors in its success, in particular the principle of double Invar® metallic membranes and the mechanical anchors fixing the insulating panels to the inner hull..

With this innovation, GTT reduces once again the evaporation of the cargo during operations, NO96 Super+ offering a guaranteed Boil Off Rate (BOR) of 0,085%V/d for the current standard size design of LNG Carrier of 174.000 m3 (Further reductions down to 0,08%V/d are possible for larger capacities such as 200.000 m3 thanks to scale effects).

The first mock-up using the NO96 Super+ technology was erected in February 2021 and validated the satisfactory assembly of the CCS. Final class approval should be obtained by mid-2021.

Mr. Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT declared: 'With the introduction of NO96 Super+ technology, GTT demonstrates its ability to continuously innovate and upgrade its technologies to meet our customers' requirements. Reducing the Boil Off Rate is key to the industry at a time when ship-owners and shipyards face increasing economic and regulatory challenges.'

Media contact:press@gtt.fr / +33 (0)1 30 23 80 80
Investor Relations contact:information-financiere@gtt.fr/ + 33 (0)1 30 23 20 87

Disclaimer

GTT – Gaztransport & Technigaz SA published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 16:31:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GTT - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ
12:32pGTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ  : upgrades its NO96 technology to further reduce ..
PU
04/14GTT - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ  : quaterly sales release
04/13GTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ  : receives an order from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuil..
PU
04/13GTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ  : Elogen is selected to equip the SmartQuart proj..
PU
04/09GTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ  : receives an order from Hyundai Heavy Industries..
PU
04/07GTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ  : receives an order from Hyundai Heavy Industries..
PU
04/07GTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ  : continues to innovate in Smart Shipping with th..
PU
04/05GTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ  : continues to innovate in Smart Shipping with th..
PU
03/28Hauliers face new COVID rules in England as Heathrow seeks holiday easing
RE
03/22GTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ  : and SDARI obtain Approval in Principle (AiP) fr..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 397 M 476 M 476 M
Net income 2020 206 M 247 M 247 M
Net cash 2020 219 M 263 M 263 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
Yield 2020 6,30%
Capitalization 2 616 M 3 130 M 3 132 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,03x
EV / Sales 2021 8,05x
Nbr of Employees 449
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart GTT - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ
Duration : Period :
GTT - Gaztransport et Technigaz Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GTT - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 82,61 €
Last Close Price 70,60 €
Spread / Highest target 44,5%
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Philippe Berterottière Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marc Haestier Chief Financial & Administration Officer
Karim Chapot Technical Director
Christian Germa Independent Director
Andrew Jamieson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GTT - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ-10.86%3 132
ENBRIDGE INC.13.98%74 992
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.18.12%50 482
TC ENERGY CORPORATION14.67%46 316
KINDER MORGAN, INC.21.80%37 705
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.17.96%28 729
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ