Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  GTT - Gaztransport et Technigaz    GTT   FR0011726835

GTT - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ

(GTT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GTT Gaztransport et Technigaz : receives an order for the tank design of four new LNG Carriers

12/21/2020 | 11:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

GTT receives an order

for the tank design of four new LNG Carriers

Paris - December 21st, 2020. GTT has received an order from Korean shipyards Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) for the tank design of four LNGCs1.Three of these LNGCs will be built by HHI, two on behalf of an Asian ship-owner and one on behalf of a European ship-owner. The last LNGC will be built by HSHI on behalf of a European ship-owner.

Each vessel will offer a capacity of 174,000 m3. GTT will design the tanks of the vessels, which will be fitted with the Mark III Flexmembrane containment system. Deliveries of the vessels are scheduled for the third and fourth quarter of 2024.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, declared: "We are pleased to receive this new order from the Hyundai Group. This brings to 41 the total number of LNGCs ordered to GTT this year."

About GTT

GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz) is a technology and engineering company expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gas, in particular LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas). For over 50 years, GTT has been maintaining reliable relationships with all stakeholders of the gas industry (shipyards, ship- owners, gas companies, terminal operators, classification societies). The company designs and provides technologies which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, and multi- gas carriers. GTT also develops solutions dedicated to land storage and to the use of LNG as fuel for the vessel propulsion, as well as a full range of services.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in SBF 120 and MSCI Small Cap indices.

For more information, visit www.gtt.fr.

Media contact:

press@gtt.fr/ +33 (0)1 30 23 42 26 - +33 (0)1 30 23 80 80

Investor Relations contact:

information-financiere@gtt.fr/+ 33 (0)1 30 23 20 87

1 Liquefied Natural Gas Carrier

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GTT – Gaztransport & Technigaz SA published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 16:48:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about GTT - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ
11:49aGTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ : receives an order for the tank design of four ne..
PU
12/15GTT COMMUNICATIONS : S&P Downgrades GTT Communications Rating one Notch To 'CCC'..
MT
12/15GT Gold Shareholder Seeks Ouster of Executive Chairman; Asks For Shareholder ..
MT
12/14GTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ : receives an order from Samsung Heavy Industries ..
PU
12/08GTT Communications Chief Financial Officer Steven Berns Steps Down
MT
12/07GTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ : receives an order from Hyundai Heavy Industries ..
PU
12/04GT Gold Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement Financing
MT
12/01GTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ : entrusted by DSME with the tank design of six AR..
PU
11/30GT Gold Trims Third-Quarter Net Loss Year over Year
MT
11/30GTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ : IR presentation H1 Q3 2020 - 30 November 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 397 M 485 M 485 M
Net income 2020 204 M 249 M 249 M
Net cash 2020 221 M 269 M 269 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
Yield 2020 5,60%
Capitalization 2 962 M 3 622 M 3 617 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,90x
EV / Sales 2021 8,19x
Nbr of Employees 449
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart GTT - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ
Duration : Period :
GTT - Gaztransport et Technigaz Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GTT - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 86,10 €
Last Close Price 79,90 €
Spread / Highest target 37,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Philippe Berterottière Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marc Haestier Chief Financial & Administration Officer
Karim Chapot Technical Director
Michèle Azalbert Director
Christian Germa Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GTT - GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ-6.44%3 622
ENBRIDGE INC.-18.79%66 437
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-26.99%44 880
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-20.75%40 312
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-32.88%32 169
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-10.71%25 704
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ