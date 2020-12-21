GTT Gaztransport et Technigaz : receives an order for the tank design of four new LNG Carriers

Press Release

GTT receives an order

for the tank design of four new LNG Carriers

Paris - December 21st, 2020. GTT has received an order from Korean shipyards Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) for the tank design of four LNGCs1.Three of these LNGCs will be built by HHI, two on behalf of an Asian ship-owner and one on behalf of a European ship-owner. The last LNGC will be built by HSHI on behalf of a European ship-owner.

Each vessel will offer a capacity of 174,000 m3. GTT will design the tanks of the vessels, which will be fitted with the Mark III Flexmembrane containment system. Deliveries of the vessels are scheduled for the third and fourth quarter of 2024.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, declared: "We are pleased to receive this new order from the Hyundai Group. This brings to 41 the total number of LNGCs ordered to GTT this year."

About GTT

GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz) is a technology and engineering company expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gas, in particular LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas). For over 50 years, GTT has been maintaining reliable relationships with all stakeholders of the gas industry (shipyards, ship- owners, gas companies, terminal operators, classification societies). The company designs and provides technologies which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, and multi- gas carriers. GTT also develops solutions dedicated to land storage and to the use of LNG as fuel for the vessel propulsion, as well as a full range of services.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in SBF 120 and MSCI Small Cap indices.

1 Liquefied Natural Gas Carrier